Is Kyle Larson related to Brad Sweet?

Reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson is one person who cannot shake off his dirt-racing roots even if he wants to. Evident clearly in his driving style on the tarmac, Larson has made a name for himself in the highest echelon of stock car racing since his comeback in the sport after his suspension in 2020. Ever since the dream comeback with Hendrick Motorsports in 2021, he took the Cup Series by storm by dominating the field with an unprecedented 10 wins in a single year.

A year later in 2022 when things settled down from last year's highs, Larson went back to his roots to race on dirt tracks. He also launched his own sprint car series this year with a higher purse value to make dirt racing more exciting for drivers as well as the fans. The #5 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver has come a long since driving outlaw karts at the age of seven, to winning 4 Crown Nationals at Eldora Speedway.

The dirt background is so deeply engraved in the Elk Grove, California native's life, that he cannot stay away from the track even if he tries to. A committed father and family man, Larson is married to Katelyn Sweet. Those who know their dirt racing might associate that last name with Brad Sweet, a former Xfinity Series driver and 3-time World of Outlaws champion. The Asian-American is married to Sweet's sister, Katelyn.

The brothers-in-law are often seen on dirt tracks together, whether racing themselves or just spectating another event.

Kyle Larson's performance at Richmond Raceway during last weekend's NASCAR Cup Series race

Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson failed to add to his tally of good finishes at Richmond Raceway as the 30-year-old finished outside the top 10 during last weekend's Federated Auto Parts 400.

Larson thinks racing at the 0.75-mile-long D-shaped short oval is difficult, however, his previous results at the facility show him having a good drip on the same. Out of 15 prior starts at the track, Kyle Larson has managed to win once, with 3 top 5s, 7 top 10s and an average of 81 laps led.

Larson also managed to win the Pole Award on Saturday before the 400-mile-long race, however, failed to convert it into a top 10 and finished in P14.

