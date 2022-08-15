Create
NASCAR 2022: Final results for the Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway 

NASCAR Cup Series Federated Auto Parts 400
Yash Soni
Modified Aug 15, 2022 04:00 PM IST

The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Federated Auto Parts 400 is finally done and dusted. The much-awaited race of the season started at 3:30 pm ET and lasted for three hours, three minutes, and 37 seconds. It took place at Richmond Raceway, with a total of 36 entries.

Driving the #4 Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing, Kevin Harvick scored his second straight win of the 2022 season. On Sunday, he grabbed the lead from dominant Joey Logano on lap 334 of 400 and played the tire strategy just right to hold off all challengers to win Federated Auto Parts 400 at the 0.75-mile-short track. In a race that was filled with thrilling action, Harvick crossed the finish line 0.441 seconds ahead of Christopher Bell to earn his fourth career win at this track.

The win marked the 60th Cup Series career victory for the 46-year-old driver, tying with Kyle Busch for the most among active drivers and ninth on NASCAR’s all-time wins list. Meanwhile, he became the seventh driver to win multiple races in the first 24 races.

Meanwhile, Christopher Bell and Chris Buescher, who challenged Harvick for the win on the closing lap, finished the race in second and third place respectively. Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin and current points table leader Chase Elliott completed the top five.

Kyle Larson, who won Sunday's pole, failed to take much advantage of the starting front and finished P14.

NASCAR’s 2022 Federated Auto Parts 400 final results

Here are the final results for NASCAR's 2022 Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway:

  1. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  2. #20 - Christopher Bell
  3. #17 - Chris Buescher
  4. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  5. #9 - Chase Elliott
  6. #22 - Joey Logano
  7. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  8. #10 - Aric Almirola
  9. #18 - Kyle Busch
  10. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  11. #24 - William Byron
  12. #2 - Austin Cindric (R)
  13. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  14. #5 - Kyle Larson
  15. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  16. #3 - Austin Dillon
  17. #42 - Ty Dillon
  18. #1 - Ross Chastain
  19. #99 - Daniel Suárez
  20. #48 - Alex Bowman
  21. #31 - Justin Haley
  22. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  23. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  24. #16 - Noah Gragson (i)
  25. #21 - Harrison Burton (R)
  26. #41 - Cole Custer
  27. #38 - Todd Gilliland (R)
  28. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  29. #34 - Michael McDowell
  30. #77 - Landon Cassill (i)
  31. #8 - Tyler Reddick
  32. #15 - J. J. Yeley (i)
  33. #78 - B. J. McLeod (i)
  34. #51 - Cody Ware
  35. #43 - Erik Jones
  36. #45 - Ty Gibbs (i)

Catch the teams and drivers next at Watkins Glen International on August 21, 2022.

