NASCAR 2022: Full starting lineup for Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway 

After an action-packed FireKeepers Casino 400, the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series arrived at the Richmond Raceway in Richmond, Virginia. Fans were also eagerly awaiting the start of yet another exciting race this Sunday, August 14, 2022. Federated Auto Parts 400 will be live on USA Network and MRN at 3:00 pm ET.

The 24th race of the 2022 NASCAR season will be contested on a 0.75-mile-short track. The 36 drivers will compete for over 400 laps on the D-shaped, asphalt race track to secure a chance at driving down Victory Lane.

Motorsport journalist Bob Pockrass shared the starting line-up for Federated Auto Parts 400 on his official Twitter account:

In Saturday’s qualifying races, reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson won his third pole of the season at a speed of 117.177 mph. It was the 14th pole of his NASCAR Cup Series career. Trackhouse Racing Team driver Ross Chastain will share the front row with Larson after turning a lap of 116.883 mph.

Kyle Larson @KyleLarsonRacin Won the pole in Richmond. Just touched down in Knoxville. LFG! Won the pole in Richmond. Just touched down in Knoxville. LFG! https://t.co/pTvIaHQmzF

They will be followed by Denny Hamlin (116.485 mph), William Byron (116.47 mph), and Alex Bowman (116.384 mph) in the top five.

The defending champion of the event, Martin Truex Jr. (116.204 mph), Cole Custer (116.139 mph), Brad Keselowski (116.104 mph), Erik Jones (116.064 mph), and Ryan Blaney (115.785 mph) completed the top 10.

2022 NASCAR Federated Auto Parts 400 starting line-up

Here are the starting positions of the 36-car grid at Richmond Raceway:

#5 - Kyle Larson #1 - Ross Chastain #11 - Denny Hamlin #24 - William Byron #48 - Alex Bowman #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #41 - Cole Custer #6 - Brad Keselowski #43 - Erik Jones #12 - Ryan Blaney #23 - Bubba Wallace #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Kevin Harvick #45 - Ty Gibbs #14 - Chase Briscoe #38 - Todd Gilliland (R) #22 - Joey Logano #17 - Chris Buescher #16 - Noah Gragson #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #20 - Christopher Bell #42 - Ty Dillon #9 - Chase Elliott #99 - Daniel Suarez #77 - Landon Cassill #8 - Tyler Reddick #31 - Justin Haley #51 - Cody Ware #18 - Kyle Busch #21 - Harrison Burton (R) #7 - Corey LaJoie #10 - Aric Almirola #2 - Austin Cindric (R) #34 - Michael McDowell #15 - J.J. Yeley #78 - B.J. McLeod

