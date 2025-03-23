Full race results of NASCAR Kubota High Limit Racing event at Perris Auto Speedway

The fourth event of the 2025 NASCAR Kubota High Limit Racing season got done and dusted on Saturday (March 22) at Perris Auto Speedway, with 25 entries. It’s also the third and the final race of the week in the Golden State.
Aaron Reutzel, driving the #87 entry for Ridge & Sons Racing, secured his first win of the 2025 NASCAR Kubota High Limit Racing Series at half-mile Perris Auto Speedway in a dominant fashion.
The last week has been a roller coaster for Reutzel as he suffered a broken nose, experienced notable blood loss, and received severe medical attention to reach victory lane in the Perris half-mile. He dominated the race starting from the pole, led every lap, and held off the challenge of Austin McCarl to cross the finish line in P1.
Reutzel crossed the finish line by an impressive margin of 1.777 seconds ahead of McCarl to take the checkered flag.
Meanwhile, Austin McCarl claimed his career-best finish in the High Limit series, followed by Kyle Larson’s brother-in-law Brad Sweet, Brent Marks, and Kaleb Montgomery in the top five.
Rico Abreu, Tyler Courtney, D.J. Netto, Dominic Scelzi, and Kasey Kahne completed the top 10.
NASCAR Kubota High Limit Racing at Perris Auto Speedway final results
Below are the final results of the NASCAR Kubota High Limit Series race at Perris Auto Speedway:
- #87 - Aaron Reutzel
- #88W - Austin McCarl
- #49 - Brad Sweet
- #19 - Brent Marks
- #3 - Kaleb Montgomery
- #24 - Rico Abreu
- #7BC - Tyler Courtney
- #88N - D.J. Netto
- #41 - Dominic Scelzi
- #9 - Kasey Kahne
- #73 - Ryan Bernal
- #10 - Ryan Timms
- #26 - Justin Peck
- #24D - Danny Sams III
- #0 - Tim Kaeding
- #9R - Chase Randall
- #14 - Spencer Bayston
- #21L - Landon Brooks
- #88 - Tanner Thorson
- #10X - Dominic Gorden
- #21 - Tanner Holmes
- #19T - Colby Thornhill
- #42 - Sye Lynch
- #21P - Robbie Price
- #13 - Daison Pursley
Kubota High Limit Series updated points table
- Brad Sweet - 285
- Tyler Courtney - 240
- Brent Marks - 231
- Rico Abreu - 219
- Dominic Scelzi - 214
- Kaleb Montgomery - 212
- Austin McCarl - 211
- Tanner Holmes - 210
- Aaron Reutzel - 208
- Kasey Kahne - 207
Catch the NASCAR Kubota High Limit Racing Series drivers next at the Central Arizona Raceway on Friday, March 28. The event will be live on FloRacing.