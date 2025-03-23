Full race results of NASCAR Kubota High Limit Racing event at Perris Auto Speedway

  • home icon
By Yash Soni
Modified Mar 23, 2025 12:16 GMT
NASCAR Kubota High Limit Racing event at Perris Auto Speedway (Source: X/@HighLimitRacing)
The fourth event of the 2025 NASCAR Kubota High Limit Racing season got done and dusted on Saturday (March 22) at Perris Auto Speedway, with 25 entries. It’s also the third and the final race of the week in the Golden State.

Aaron Reutzel, driving the #87 entry for Ridge & Sons Racing, secured his first win of the 2025 NASCAR Kubota High Limit Racing Series at half-mile Perris Auto Speedway in a dominant fashion.

also-read-trending Trending

The last week has been a roller coaster for Reutzel as he suffered a broken nose, experienced notable blood loss, and received severe medical attention to reach victory lane in the Perris half-mile. He dominated the race starting from the pole, led every lap, and held off the challenge of Austin McCarl to cross the finish line in P1.

Reutzel crossed the finish line by an impressive margin of 1.777 seconds ahead of McCarl to take the checkered flag.

Meanwhile, Austin McCarl claimed his career-best finish in the High Limit series, followed by Kyle Larson’s brother-in-law Brad Sweet, Brent Marks, and Kaleb Montgomery in the top five.

Rico Abreu, Tyler Courtney, D.J. Netto, Dominic Scelzi, and Kasey Kahne completed the top 10.

NASCAR Kubota High Limit Racing at Perris Auto Speedway final results

Below are the final results of the NASCAR Kubota High Limit Series race at Perris Auto Speedway:

  1. #87 - Aaron Reutzel
  2. #88W - Austin McCarl
  3. #49 - Brad Sweet
  4. #19 - Brent Marks
  5. #3 - Kaleb Montgomery
  6. #24 - Rico Abreu
  7. #7BC - Tyler Courtney
  8. #88N - D.J. Netto
  9. #41 - Dominic Scelzi
  10. #9 - Kasey Kahne
  11. #73 - Ryan Bernal
  12. #10 - Ryan Timms
  13. #26 - Justin Peck
  14. #24D - Danny Sams III
  15. #0 - Tim Kaeding
  16. #9R - Chase Randall
  17. #14 - Spencer Bayston
  18. #21L - Landon Brooks
  19. #88 - Tanner Thorson
  20. #10X - Dominic Gorden
  21. #21 - Tanner Holmes
  22. #19T - Colby Thornhill
  23. #42 - Sye Lynch
  24. #21P - Robbie Price
  25. #13 - Daison Pursley
Kubota High Limit Series updated points table

  1. Brad Sweet - 285
  2. Tyler Courtney - 240
  3. Brent Marks - 231
  4. Rico Abreu - 219
  5. Dominic Scelzi - 214
  6. Kaleb Montgomery - 212
  7. Austin McCarl - 211
  8. Tanner Holmes - 210
  9. Aaron Reutzel - 208
  10. Kasey Kahne - 207

Catch the NASCAR Kubota High Limit Racing Series drivers next at the Central Arizona Raceway on Friday, March 28. The event will be live on FloRacing.

