Full race results of NASCAR Madhouse Classic at Bowman Gray Stadium

The inaugural NASCAR Modifieds Cook Out Madhouse Classic was finally done and dusted. The inaugural Madhouse Classic commenced at 1:45 pm ET on Saturday (February 1) at Bowman Gray Stadium, with 22 entries ahead of the NASCAR Cook Out Clash.

NASCAR Modifieds driver Chris Fleming, driving the #16 entry, won the first Madhouse Classic at Bowman Gray in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Nicknamed “The Show Stopper,” Fleming emerged victorious when he grabbed the lead after early race leader John Holleman IV and Danny Bohn tangled on a restart and held off the challenge of Burt Myers in the closing laps for the biggest win of his racing career. It marked his 18th career victory at Bowman Gray Stadium.

Reflecting on the win at the inaugural Madhouse Classic, Fleming said (via The Podium Finish):

“Well, it wouldn’t have mattered to me, I mean, if he would’ve wrecked me, he would’ve paid a heavy price, so he wouldn’t have won this race. He might win another one, but he wouldn’t have won today, ’cause I would’ve come across the ballfield on him wide open.”

Meanwhile, Burt Myers finished runner-up, followed by Michael Speeney, John Holleman IV, and Brandon Ward to complete the top five. Riley Neal, Danny Bohn, Randy Butner, Slate Myers, and Danny Propst completed the top 10.

Ryan Preece, who competes full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series, behind the wheel of the #60 Ford Mustang Dark Horse for RFK Racing, also took part in the Madhouse Classic. He finished 17th in the event. Meanwhile, former NASCAR Cup Series regular Bobby Labonte also entered the event and racked up a 13th place finish.

NASCAR 2025 Modifieds Cook Out Madhouse Classic final results

Below are the final results of the 2025 Modifieds Cook Out Madhouse Classic at Bowman Gray Stadium:

#16 - Chris Fleming #1 - Burt Myers #10 - Michael Speeney #69 - John Holleman IV #04 - Brandon Ward #07 - Riley Neal #57 - Danny Bohn #5 - Randy Butner #6 - Slate Myers #00 - Danny Propst #75 - Lee Jeffreys #14 - Trey Hutchens #18 - Bobby Labonte #13 - Jordan Fleming #51 - Junior Snow #4 - Jason Myers #14 - Ryan Preece #35 - Jonathan Brown #44 - Daniel Beason #83 - Tim Brown #77 - Susan Harwell #99 - Crab Smith

Watch Cup Series driver in action at Bowman Gray Stadium for the 200-lap Cook Out Clash on Sunday, February 2, 2025.

