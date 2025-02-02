Is there a NASCAR race today? Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium Schedule, Start Time, & TV Channel for Cup Series

By Yash Soni
Modified Feb 02, 2025 13:11 GMT
Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium - Qualifying Heat - Source: Getty
NASCAR Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium (Source: Getty Images)

The drivers of the NASCAR Cup Series are scheduled to be at the 0.25-mile flat oval in a permanent stadium on Sunday, February 2, as the action at the season’s first exhibition event and weekend continues at the Bowman Gray Stadium.

In Saturday’s Cup Series qualifying heat race, Hendrick Motorsports Chase Elliott won the pole to lead the field to the green flag at the start of the 2025 Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray, which is scheduled to begin on Sunday at 8 pm ET.

Ahead of the main event, the Last Chance Qualifier Race will be held at 6 pm ET. The top two finishers from LCQ and driver points provisional will advance to Sunday night’s main event.

Kyle Larson, Ty Gibbs, Austin Dillon, Ryan Blaney, Michael McDowell, and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. are some notable names who will take part in the LCQ to advance to the main event.

The weather forecast for Sunday predicted mainly sunny, with a high temperature of 48 degrees and a 5% chance of rain at the start of the Clash.

Is there a NASCAR race today?

Races: Las Chance Qualifier Race, Cook Out Clash

Track: Bowman Gray Stadium

NASCAR 2025 Sunday schedule at Bowman Gray Stadium

Below is the complete schedule for Sunday’s on-track action of the Cup Series Clash at the Bowman Gray:

Sunday, February 2, 2025

Garage open

2 pm ET – 11:30 pm ET: Cup Series

Track activity

6 pm ET: Last Chance Qualifier Race (75 laps)

8 pm ET: Cook Out Clash (200 laps & 50.6 miles)

Sunday’s Cup Series action in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, will be broadcast on FOX, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium: Starting Order

Below is the starting order for the 2025 Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium:

  1. #9 - Chase Elliott
  2. #17 - Chris Buescher
  3. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  4. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  5. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  6. #19 - Chase Briscoe
  7. #22 - Joey Logano
  8. #20 - Christopher Bell
  9. #4 - Noah Gragson
  10. #88 - Shane van Gisbergen
  11. #24 - William Byron
  12. #60 - Ryan Preece
  13. #8 - Kyle Busch
  14. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  15. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  16. #2 - Austin Cindric
  17. #1 - Ross Chastain
  18. #99 - Daniel Suarez
  19. #48 - Alex Bowman
  20. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  21. #TBD - Last Chance Qualifier (Winner)
  22. #TBD - Last Chance Qualifier (Second place)
  23. #12 - Ryan Blaney (Points Provisional)

