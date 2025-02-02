Is there a NASCAR race today? Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium Schedule, Start Time, & TV Channel for Cup Series

The drivers of the NASCAR Cup Series are scheduled to be at the 0.25-mile flat oval in a permanent stadium on Sunday, February 2, as the action at the season’s first exhibition event and weekend continues at the Bowman Gray Stadium.

In Saturday’s Cup Series qualifying heat race, Hendrick Motorsports Chase Elliott won the pole to lead the field to the green flag at the start of the 2025 Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray, which is scheduled to begin on Sunday at 8 pm ET.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Ahead of the main event, the Last Chance Qualifier Race will be held at 6 pm ET. The top two finishers from LCQ and driver points provisional will advance to Sunday night’s main event.

Kyle Larson, Ty Gibbs, Austin Dillon, Ryan Blaney, Michael McDowell, and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. are some notable names who will take part in the LCQ to advance to the main event.

The weather forecast for Sunday predicted mainly sunny, with a high temperature of 48 degrees and a 5% chance of rain at the start of the Clash.

Is there a NASCAR race today?

Races: Las Chance Qualifier Race, Cook Out Clash

Track: Bowman Gray Stadium

NASCAR 2025 Sunday schedule at Bowman Gray Stadium

Below is the complete schedule for Sunday’s on-track action of the Cup Series Clash at the Bowman Gray:

Sunday, February 2, 2025

Garage open

2 pm ET – 11:30 pm ET: Cup Series

Track activity

6 pm ET: Last Chance Qualifier Race (75 laps)

8 pm ET: Cook Out Clash (200 laps & 50.6 miles)

Expand Tweet

Sunday’s Cup Series action in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, will be broadcast on FOX, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium: Starting Order

Below is the starting order for the 2025 Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium:

#9 - Chase Elliott #17 - Chris Buescher #11 - Denny Hamlin #45 - Tyler Reddick #6 - Brad Keselowski #19 - Chase Briscoe #22 - Joey Logano #20 - Christopher Bell #4 - Noah Gragson #88 - Shane van Gisbergen #24 - William Byron #60 - Ryan Preece #8 - Kyle Busch #23 - Bubba Wallace #77 - Carson Hocevar #2 - Austin Cindric #1 - Ross Chastain #99 - Daniel Suarez #48 - Alex Bowman #34 - Todd Gilliland #TBD - Last Chance Qualifier (Winner) #TBD - Last Chance Qualifier (Second place) #12 - Ryan Blaney (Points Provisional)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback