NASCAR 2025: Weather forecast for Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium

NASCAR's action-packed racing season is back. Fans are in for a high-octane preseason weekend of stock car racing at the Bowman Gray Stadium for the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium on Sunday (February 2). The 0.25-mile asphalt flat oval short track will mark the first NASCAR-sanctioned event since 1971.

A total of 39 Cup Series cars will be seen in action for the practice, qualifying, and heat races before the 200-lap main event on Sunday night.

Weather forecast for the 2025 NASCAR Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium

Here’s the weather forecast for NASCAR’s preseason weekend at the Bowman Gray Stadium:

Saturday, February 1, 2025

Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium practice: High 49°, Low 41°, mostly cloudy & breezy, N 10-15 mph, and a 30% chance of rain.

Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium qualifying: High 49°, Low 41°, mostly cloudy & breezy, N 10-15 mph, and a 30% chance of rain.

Sunday, February 2, 2025

Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium main race: High 56°, Low 41°, cloudy, NE 10-15 mph, and 30% chance of rain.

Full entry list for NASCAR 2025 Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium

The 2025 iteration of Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium is set to see a total of 39 Cup cars lined up on the grid, which are as follows:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Noah Gragson #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Justin Haley #8 - Kyle Busch #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Ty Dillon #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #15 - Tim Brown #16 - A. J. Allmendinger #17 - Chris Buescher #19 - Chase Briscoe #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Josh Berry #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #34 - Todd Gilliland #35 - Riley Herbst (R) #38 - Zane Smith #41 - Cole Custer #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #43 - Erik Jones #45 - Tyler Reddick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #50 - Burt Myers #51 - Cody Ware #54 - Ty Gibbs #60 - Ryan Preece #66 - Garrett Smithley #71 - Michael McDowell #77 - Carson Hocevar #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R) #99 - Daniel Suárez

Catch the action-packed NASCAR weekend live at the Bowman Gray Stadium on Sunday, February 2, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET on FOX and MRN.

