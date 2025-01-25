NASCAR 2025: Weather forecast for Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium

By Yash Soni
Modified Jan 25, 2025 18:29 GMT
NASCAR: Busch Light Clash - Source: Imagn
Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium (Source: Imagn)

NASCAR's action-packed racing season is back. Fans are in for a high-octane preseason weekend of stock car racing at the Bowman Gray Stadium for the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium on Sunday (February 2). The 0.25-mile asphalt flat oval short track will mark the first NASCAR-sanctioned event since 1971.

A total of 39 Cup Series cars will be seen in action for the practice, qualifying, and heat races before the 200-lap main event on Sunday night.

Weather forecast for the 2025 NASCAR Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium

Here’s the weather forecast for NASCAR’s preseason weekend at the Bowman Gray Stadium:

Saturday, February 1, 2025

Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium practice: High 49°, Low 41°, mostly cloudy & breezy, N 10-15 mph, and a 30% chance of rain.

Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium qualifying: High 49°, Low 41°, mostly cloudy & breezy, N 10-15 mph, and a 30% chance of rain.

Sunday, February 2, 2025

Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium main race: High 56°, Low 41°, cloudy, NE 10-15 mph, and 30% chance of rain.

Full entry list for NASCAR 2025 Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium

The 2025 iteration of Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium is set to see a total of 39 Cup cars lined up on the grid, which are as follows:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Noah Gragson
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Justin Haley
  8. #8 - Kyle Busch
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #10 - Ty Dillon
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #15 - Tim Brown
  14. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
  15. #17 - Chris Buescher
  16. #19 - Chase Briscoe
  17. #20 - Christopher Bell
  18. #21 - Josh Berry
  19. #22 - Joey Logano
  20. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  21. #24 - William Byron
  22. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  23. #35 - Riley Herbst (R)
  24. #38 - Zane Smith
  25. #41 - Cole Custer
  26. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  27. #43 - Erik Jones
  28. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  29. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  30. #48 - Alex Bowman
  31. #50 - Burt Myers
  32. #51 - Cody Ware
  33. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  34. #60 - Ryan Preece
  35. #66 - Garrett Smithley
  36. #71 - Michael McDowell
  37. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  38. #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)
  39. #99 - Daniel Suárez

Catch the action-packed NASCAR weekend live at the Bowman Gray Stadium on Sunday, February 2, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET on FOX and MRN.

Edited by Yash Soni
