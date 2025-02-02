NASCAR Cook Out Clash 2025: Starting lineup for Last Chance Qualifier Race at Bowman Gray Stadium

Only a day remains until the kick-off of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season with the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium. The exhibition race will be held on Sunday (February 2) at the historic Bowman Gray. Fans and drivers are also eagerly awaiting the start of the new Cup racing season. The non-championship event will be live on FOX and MRN at 8:00 pm ET.

The first exhibition race of the 2025 NASCAR season will be contested at the 0.25-mile flat oval in a permanent stadium. 23 out of 39 drivers will compete for over 200 laps on Sunday to secure a chance at driving down victory lane. 20 out of 23 drivers have already locked into the main event, leaving only three spots.

The top two finishers from the Last Chance Qualifier Race will start at 21st and 22nd place. In addition to that, one provisional will be given to the highest-finishing driver in points from last season.

Motorsport journalist Bob Pockrass shared the starting line-up for the LCQ event ahead of the NASCAR Clash at Bowman Gray on his official Twitter account.

Some notable drivers who are battling for the final top 2 spots are Kyle Larson, Ty Gibbs, Austin Dillon, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Michael McDowell, A.J. Allmendinger, and Cole Custer. If Blaney failed to get the top-2 spot, then he would get a provisional to advance into the main event. If Blaney managed to finish in the top 2, then Larson would get provisional.

Chase Elliott has already won the pole of the Clash, and Chris Buescher will join him on the front row in the 200-lap main event. Elliott, Buescher, the defending Cook Out Clash winner Denny Hamlin, and Tyler Reddick won heat 1, heat 2, heat 3, and heat 4, respectively.

NASCAR Clash Last Chance Qualifier Race starting lineup at Bowman Gray Stadium

Here is the LCQ starting lineup:

#10 - Ty Dillon #38 - Zane Smith #54 - Ty Gibbs #34 - Michael McDowell #3 - Austin Dillon #43 - Erik Jones #35 - Riley Herbst #16 - A.J. Allmendinger #7 - Justin Haley #5 - Kyle Larson #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #21 - Josh Berry #51 - Cody Ware #50 - Burt Myers #41 - Cole Custer #12 - Ryan Blaney (locked) #66 - Garrett Smithley #15 - Tim Brown

The Last Chance Qualifier Race will begin at 6 pm ET. Fans can enjoy the event at FOX.

