“Getting ready to test tomorrow”: Hailie Deegan expresses thoughts as she embraces a new chapter

Former NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Hailie Deegan posted an Instagram story on January 15, 2025, wherein she is seen posing alongside her car, getting ready for a new career chapter in 2025. The 23-year-old racer's Xfinity deal ended in July 2024 and she switched to HMD Motorsports for the 2025 season.

Deegan's first INDY NXT by Firestone test was on October 18, 2024, at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The speedster recently shared her thoughts on a new career chapter this year. Sporting a jacket and cap featuring her sponsor Monster Energy, she captioned her Instagram story:

"Getting ready to test tomorrow!"

Screengrab of Hailie Deegan's Instagram story (@hailiedeegan)

Dubbing her transition from stock cars to open-wheel cars as "odd", Deegan talked about the difference she noticed in cars in her shift from NASCAR to INDY NXT after her first INDY NXT test in October 2024:

Trending

“I could tell you that it's different not having a windshield. That’s something when you race at Daytona, you don't think about. On this side of things, you feel like your head's going to rip off. That’s something that I'm definitely having to get used to. Not having the windshield and being able to really feel everything is unique.”

Hailie Deegan made her NASCAR debut in 2018 and raced in the ARCA Menards and NASCAR K&N Pro Series in the late 2010s followed by her debut in the Xfinity Series in 2022 and Craftsman Truck Series in 2023.

"I have much to learn, but I am ready to go": Hailie Deegan comments on upcoming INDY NXT debut in 2025

Before shifting to INDY NXT, Hailie Deegan participated in 17 races for AM Racing in 2024 and ended her partnership with the organization after the 17th event of 2024 at Nashville. Talking about her learning curve from NASCAR to INDY NXT before her race debut for HMD Motorsports, she mentioned in a press release:

“I am excited about the opportunity and look forward to working with a proven program in HMD Motorsports. I have much to learn, but I am ready to go. The team brings a wealth of knowledge for me to pull from, and I look forward to soaking up as much of that as possible before my race debut next March in St. Petersburg.”

Deegan announced her departure from NASCAR via a statement on X in July 2024, wherein she mentioned that she worked hard to prepare for the season after being pursued by the team. She added:

“Unfortunately, it has not turned out the way that I expected. There are always several reasons within a race team as to why things do or do not work, but sadly our goals no longer align. With that being said, myself and AM Racing will be parting ways."

The HMD Motorsports racer has been sharing updates about her transitioning into her new Indy home via Snapchat and Instagram. Recently, Deegan shared glimpses of her move and posted a video featuring behind-the-scenes for shooting INDY NXT's content.

The No. 38 car driver for HMD Motorsports will be joined by Sophia Floersch in the HMD lineup for 2025. Additionally, a multi-year contract will give Hailie Deegan the advantage of grasping the modulations of an open-wheel car.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback