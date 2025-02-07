Gianna Tulio rocks black fringe jacket and leather pants at Texas vs Arkansas basketball game with husband Ryan Blaney

NASCAR ace Ryan Blaney and his wife Gianna Tulio's trip to Austin, Texas, featured the couple visiting multiple tourist attractions. They ended their trip with a Texas vs. Arkansas men's basketball game.

Sharing snippets of the game on Instagram, Gianna Tulio rocked a black fringe jacket and leather pants paired with a black tank top and minimal accessories. She posed with the 'Hook 'em Horns' symbol, showcasing her support for the Texas Longhorns. The post also featured Gianna's selfie with her husband Ryan and a video of the Team Penske racer participating in one of the activities at the game.

The post was captioned:

"Hook ‘em. 🤘Great way to end the day. Thanks for having us, @texasmbb!"

Ryan Blaney and Gianna's appearance at the game was an end to their day at Austin, Texas. They shared updates of visiting several famous places in the region on NASCAR at COTA's official Instagram account.

Married in December 2024, Ryan and Gianna first met in 2018 at MGM Grand's Losers Bar, in Las Vegas. The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Championship winner was in town for a race and Gianna was at the bar for a Hooters modelling job. The couple started dating in December 2020 and got engaged in Leavenworth, Wash, in December 2023.

One of the most popular NASCAR WAGs, Gianna has a whopping follower count of 97.9K on Instagram. She constantly shares glimpses of her relationship and self.

"The town is absolutely unbelievable": Ryan Blaney mentions in mini vlog summarizing trip to Austin, Texas

Ahead of the upcoming Daytona 500, Ryan Blaney and his wife, Gianna, took a trip to Austin, Texas, the details of which they shared with their fans throughout the day. The couple's series of mini vlogs in Austin began with Ryan informing @nascaratcota's followers that he and his wife were in Texas and that their first stop was Cuantos Tacos.

The couple was seen enjoying tacos with popular Austin-based food content creator @austineater, who has over 90k followers on Instagram.

Next, the 31-year-old racer and his partner visited Tecovas, a brand popular for cowboy boots and leather accessories. Sharing a snippet of their Tecovas visit, Ryan purchased red, long, cowboy boots for his wife, who sported them in their picture together. Ryan and Gianna's next stop was Terry Black's Barbecue, where the two were seen posing with a plate full of food.

In a video, Ryan Blaney summarized their Austin trip and mentioned that he and his wife have full bellies. He also informed his fans that they were going to the University of Texas basketball to cheer on the Texas Longhorns. Talking about their time in Austin, Ryan mentioned:

"Really fun day here in Texas, here in Austin, the town is absolutely unbelievable.”

While Ryan Blaney is preparing for the Daytona 500, set to begin on February 16, 2025, the NASCAR ace mentioned in his mini vlog that he looks forward to coming back to Texas at the end of February to the racetrack at COTA, hinting at his NASCAR Cup Series bid scheduled for early March.

