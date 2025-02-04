Ryan Blaney sends a clear message about NASCAR’s future at Bowman Gray Stadium

NASCAR recently visited Winston-Salem’s Bowman Gray Stadium for its unofficial season opener. With the 200-lap feature done and dusted, former Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney felt that the historic quarter mile wasn’t done racing.

Blaney’s run at the “Madhouse” was relentless, methodical, and extremely close. Despite getting relegated to the dead end (as NASCAR didn’t approve of the adjustments in his No. 12 machine), the Team Penske driver finished runner-up.

Expand Tweet

Trending

That said, Ryan Blaney was pumped for next year’s possible bid at Bowman Gray. He said (quoted by Bob Pockrass of FOX):

"I’m looking forward to hopefully coming back next year. I don't see why you wouldn't come back."

Sunday’s (February 2) race marked the return of the NASCAR Cup Series to the iconic track for the first time since 1971. That was also when the late Bobby Allison won the Myers Brothers Memorial 250. However, the win remained disputed for years and was finally awarded in 2024, making it his 85th career victory.

"There's going to be just as many people here next year as there was tonight," Blaney said. "I don't think it would lose any of its luster."

Whether Bowman Gray Stadium will be on NASCAR’s roster for the 2026 season is yet to be decided. But one thing is almost certain, fans will resonate with the nuances of this racetrack just as much as they did this year, if not more. In just two days, over 35,000 fans showed up to watch the race in the middle of winter.

“I just didn’t have enough right rear”- Ryan Blaney recalls his last-lap battle with Chase Elliott

Ryan Blaney put up a strong battle against Chase Elliott, who won the 2025 Cook Out Clash on Sunday. But the grip on his right rear tire wasn’t enough to bite the track and clear his Hendrick Motorsports opponent.

Recalling the moment during the official post-race media availability, Blaney said (0:07):

“I just didn't have enough right rear and I'm like, 'Oh s**t. I'm not going to make this pass,' right? And I'm not going to just bulldog into him and get chased out of here with pitchforks. So, you know." (0:07)

Expand Tweet

Blaney will now prepare for his next race, scheduled for February 16 at Daytona International Speedway. This year’s running of the annual Daytona 500 will stream live on FOX from 2:30 pm ET onwards with radio coverage on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Ryan Blaney has been close to the win on several occasions, his best performance at the racetrack being a pair of runner-up finishes. Notably, 2025 will mark his 11th start in the crown jewel event.

Here is the full weekend schedule for the 500-lap showdown.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback