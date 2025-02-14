"Great start to the 500 weekend": Amanda Wallace celebrates husband Bubba Wallace's Daytona Duel win 

Bubba Wallace recently won the first Duel ahead of the Daytona 500 scheduled to take place on February 16, 2025. On the night of February 13, 2025, Wallace and his 23XI team won Duel #1, securing the third-place starting position for the 2025 Daytona 500. Additionally, the racer earned 10 points, giving him the lead in the NASCAR Cup Series standings for now.

Amanda celebrates husband Bubba Wallace's Duel #1 win ((Image via Instagram/ @amandaaawallace)

The 31-year-old NASCAR favorite celebrated his Duel #1 win with an adorable gesture of lifting up his son Becks Hayden Wallace, a moment that is being compared to Circle of Life from The Lion King. Bubba Wallace's wife Amanda re-posted @brynnhunte's Instagram Story showcasing his celebratory moment and wrote:

"Duel #1 winners!!!! Great start to the 500 weekend"

Amanda also shared another post from the official NASCAR page on her story, encouraging her husband to "keep this momentum going for Sunday". Additionally, in another IG story, Amanda Wallace featured an adorable closeup of her son with the caption:

"When you get woken up for VL (Victory Lane)"

Amanda Wallace's adorable update on son Becks (Image via Instagram/ @amandaaawallace)

Denny Hamlin's fiance Jordan Fish also reposted Bubba and his son Beck's victory moment and so did Ryan Blaney's wife Gianna Tulio, who made her feelings known by writing:

"Crying for ya'll"

Jordan Fish and Gianna Tulio celebrate Wallace's Duel #1 victory (Image via Instagram/ @xojordanfish, @giannatulio)

"He's brought so much joy and new perspective": Bubba Wallace talks about his 4-month-old son changing his life

Amanda and Bubba Wallace welcomed their son Becks Hayden Wallace in September 2024. The couple announced the news via an Instagram post with the caption:

"Amanda and I would like to introduce you to Becks Hayden! We were blessed with his presence Sunday 9/29☺️ 9 months of waiting on this little guy, he’s made it all worth it! So excited for this journey!"

According to AP News' coverage of the 23XI Racing driver's Duel triumph ahead of the Daytona 500, Wallace confessed that he "lost it walking out on pit road" while carrying his 4-month-old son and found himself shedding more tears while celebrating his victory with his family.

Commenting on fatherhood and the joy Becks has brought into his life, Bubba Wallace said:

"It is the coolest thing having a kid. You never know if you're ready. I regret not having one earlier. He's brought so much joy and new perspective. I feel like I'm walking lighter because of him. Four months old, and he's already changed my life."

In addition to sharing Bubba's adorable celebration gesture with his son, Amanda Wallace also posted a family photo featuring all three of them. In the photo, little Becks is wearing noise-cancelling headgear, No. 23 socks, which is the number of his father's car, and a chequered bib. Amanda captioned the photo:

"212 months until Becks’ Daytona debut"

Bubba Wallace came up short at the Daytona 500 in 2018 and 2022 as he finished second; however, winning Duel #1 would have given the racer confidence this time around.

As per AP News' report, Wallace said that he "wasn't crawling enough" with second-place finishes and that the Duel win has enabled his team to be put in a better spot.

