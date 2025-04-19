Has Kasey Kahne ever won a NASCAR championship? A look at the career of the fan favorite

Kasey Kahne has never won a NASCAR title, but the former Evernham Motorsports has not let that define his remarkable career. From rookie laurels to comeback attempts, Kahne’s journey through NASCAR’s top tiers reflects both raw talent and resilience.

Nearly seven years after his last Cup race, the 45-year-old is back behind the wheel to race in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Rockingham this weekend. He will drive the #33 HendrickMotorsports.com Chevrolet fielded by the Richard Childress Racing team for the North Carolina Education Lottery 250 at 4 PM ET.

Kasey Kahne during practice for the North Carolina Education Lottery 250 in Rockingham. Source: Getty

He was the 18th fastest in practice and has clear expectations for Saturday to complete each lap of the race and remain competitive. His return this weekend marks a full-circle moment for the driver but how did he capture the imagination of NASCAR fans?

How was Kasey Kahne’s Xfinity Series career?

Before making his Cup Series debut, Kasey Kahne got his Xfinity (then Busch) Series debut in 2002. A year later, he was signed to drive the #38 Ford for Akins Motorsports. He found 14 top-10s and a career-best seventh-place finish in the standings that year.

Kahne never committed to another full-time Xfinity Series but neither completely stepped away from the series. One of his most memorable moments came in 2014 at the Daytona International Speedway, where he beat Regan Smith by 0.020 seconds in a photo finish.

Kahne with Subway's Jared Fogle after winning at Daytona on July 4, 2014. Source: Getty

This was his last win in the National series although he made multiple appearances with JR Motorsports until 2017. Kahne scored eight wins and 87 top-10s in his 215 starts in the division.

Rookie of the year to NASCAR's 75 Greatest Drivers: Kasey Kahne's Cup Series Career

Kasey Kahne with Bill Elliott before the 2004 Carolina Dodge Dealers 400 in Darlington. Source: Getty

Kasey Kahne replaced the legendary Bill Elliott to drive his #9 Dodge for Evernham Motorsports in the NASCAR Cup Series 2004. He quickly caught attention of the fans, with 13 top-fives in his debut season, winning Rookie of the Year. His career peaked in 2006 when he led the Cup with six poles and six wins, dominating on intermediate tracks.

Though he finished eighth in the standings that season, his title contention was clear. Kahne’s career took him through stints at Richard Petty Motorsports and Red Bull Racing before he landed at powerhouse Hendrick Motorsports in 2012. That remains his strongest NASCAR Cup Series season as he finished fourth-place with two victories.

Kahne finished his career with 18 Cup Series wins, including the Coca-Cola 600 (thrice) and the Brickyard 400 in 2017. The 2017 win at Indianapolis would be his final victory, before he stepped away due to health concerns.

He was honored as one of NASCAR's 75 Greatest Drivers in 2023. Even without a championship, Kahne’s career has been defined by consistency, courage, and a driver who raced hard.

