Kasey Kahne is crystal clear on what he expects from his NASCAR return

Years after retiring in 2018, Kasey Kahne announced his return to the Xfinity Series in January 2025. He is set to drive the Hendrick Cars-sponsored #33 Chevy for Richard Childress Racing in the second-tier stock car racing series at Rockingham Speedway, and recently, he revealed his expectations from his NASCAR return.

The Enumclaw, Washington, native began his motorsports career at the age of 17 on dirt tracks and honed his skills competing in multiple series, including open-wheel racing. Following his success, he then moved to the World of Outlaws and the United States Auto Club series. Kahne then transitioned into stock car racing and amassed eight wins, 87 top-ten finishes, and nine pole positions in 215 starts in his 16-year stint.

The Xfinity Series driver Kasey Kahne is set to compete at Rockingham Speedway. During the pre-practice interview, Kahne told the media about his expectations for his first start since 2017:

“Yeah, I don’t know. For me, I want to race every lap. I want to be very competitive. I feel like, to be out as long as I have and come back and just do everything perfect and win would be very tough. These guys do it every weekend, they’re very good at it, and they put a lot of time in it year after year."

"So, I think that would be very tough to do, but I think we can be very competitive running in the top-10 throughout the race, and who knows what happens after that? We also have practice today to kinda see where we stack up," he added. (via On3.com)

The North Carolina Education Lottery 250 presented by Black's Tire race on Rockingham Speedway is scheduled for Saturday, April 19, 2025. CW, MRN, and SiriusXM will broadcast the 250-lap race at 4 PM ET. Kasey Kahne should feel a familiar environment since he has won one race at the track over a decade ago in 2012.

"I’m thankful for this opportunity," Kasey Kahne expressed his true emotions on his return to the Xfinity Series

NASCAR veteran Kasey Kahne expressed his gratitude towards Richard Childress Racing for providing him the opportunity to compete in the series once again. Kahne reshared the team's post and revealed his excitement for the Rockingham Speedway race. He wrote:

"I’m thankful for this opportunity. See ya at the Rock!"

Then, in a press release, Kasey Kahne revealed the reason behind his excitement:

“I’m excited to get back behind the wheel of a stock car, especially at a place like Rockingham Speedway [...] Rockingham has been a special track throughout my career. I remember winning the Truck Series race in 2012 when the sport went back there last, so to be a part of the current return is cool."

The 44-year-old driver will compete with his new teammates Austin Hill and Jesse Love at the 0.94-mile D-shaped oval track. Hill drives the #21 Chevy in the series and currently ranks fourth with two wins, five top-ten finishes, and five top-five finishes in nine starts this season.

Meanwhile, Jesse Love pilots the #2 Chevy for Richard Childress Racing and currently ranks third on the Xfinity Series points table with 286 points. Love has amassed one win at Daytona International Speedway, six top-ten, and two top-five finishes in nine starts.

