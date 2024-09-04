NASCAR star Kyle Larson spent the summer break in Italy with his wife Katelyn Larson and three kids. Ahead of the playoff season, Katelyn has shared details about their yacht outing with Michael Jordon on Kenny Wallace's podcast.

After a hectic first half of the 2024 Cup Series, the Larson family decided to spend some quality time on a vacation to one of the most scenic European countries. They visited iconic cities like Rome, Siena, and Capri. Katelyn, a former athlete shared a reel on her Instagram page, highlighting all the popular locations the family visited.

Here's a look at the post, captioned:

•Rome •Siena •Capri

Trending

During their time in Italy, the couple bumped into NBA legend and co-owner of 23XI Racing team Michael Jordan. Although the Larsons and Jordan were aware of each other's presence in Italy, Katelyn explained that their meeting was an organic one. She shared the details of the outing on the Kenny Conversation podcast.

"It was kind of underground at our hotel so we walked up the stairs and somebody's whistling at us and they're like, 'Kyle, Kyle.' So we go look up and here it is Michael Jordan and he says hey come sit with us and we had some great conversations," Katelyn Larson said (26:00 onwards).

"The first things I said to him and his wife was, 'yeah we're just waiting to get in that club down there.' And she said, 'oh, we haven't been there in like 10 years.' And he said that would be a disaster if I went. He had about five bodyguards around him," she added, highlighting the fact that Jordan always moved around with high security (26:16 onwards).

Here's a look at the podcast episode from YouTube:

The $3.2B-worth (net worth estimate via Forbes) basketball star invited the family over to his yacht, where Larson and Jordan spent time watching an F1 Grand Prix, while the wives went shopping.

Everything you need to know about Katelyn Larson, former NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson's wife

Kyle Larson met Katelyn Sweet through her brother, Brad (a professional Sprint Car Series racer) in 2014. After spending over four years in a relationship, the couple got engaged in December 2017 and eventually married in September 2018.

They have three children, Owen Miyata (son, nine years), Audrey Layne (daughter, six years), and Cooper Donald (son, one year). Apart from being a wife and mother, Katelyn is also a beauty and skincare expert and has worked as a consultant for Rodan & Fields Skincare. Her last known net worth is estimated between $1-4 million (as reported by firstsportz.com).

Being an athlete herself, Katelyn Larson has competed in marathon racing and equestrian. She has also competed in dirt racing.

"I just am too, I think I'm just too competitive to run in the back. So, I was trying to make passes that weren't very good," Katelyn said, explaining how she wrecked a Sprint Car, on Kenny Wallace's podcast (3:56 onwards).

Kyle and Katelyn Larson have also been spreading awareness about the autoimmune disease Alopecia since 2019 (after their daughter was diagnosed with it).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback