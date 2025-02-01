Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson's wife once opened up about his husband's driving habits off the track, in her interview with Kenny Wallace on his YouTube show in September 2024. She talked about how the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion would be "always in racing mode," even while driving on the streets.

Talking to Wallace about Larson, his wife Katelyn said:

"He is one of the worst street drivers. So distracted and he drives with two feet and I don't know about you, I drive with, you know I switch over but he drives at two feet so he and he always wants to hit his mark"

She continued:

"So if it's a red light in front of us he drives to the line and then hits the brake, Like my gosh can we just ease off a little? But he's always in race mode, apparently!"

Katelyn Larson's comments followed a joke that Wallace cracked, stating that the former Chip Ganassi Racing driver might be the greatest car driver of all time, but he can't change a spare tire.

Commenting on the same, the NASCAR ace's wife recalled a situation from 2020, when the racer hit a curb with his Chevy Tahoe and got a flat tire. Katelyn added that she was outside in the garage changing the tire with Larson's sister when they realized the spare tire didn't fit the big rims of the Chevrolet Tahoe.

Laughing on the incident, Kenny Wallace remarked:

"The greatest race car driver in the world hit a curb and we can't get the tire right."

"He's always putting in extra work": Kyle Larson's wife answers why she thinks her husband is the 'greatest race car driver in the world'

After taking a comical jibe at her husband on Kenny Conversation, Kyle Larson's wife answered the retired NASCAR driver's question about why she thought that the Hendrick Motorsports racer was the 'greatest race car driver in the world'.

Answering the question, Katelyn said that as she's not a race car driver, she didn't understand the racing aspect. However, she talked about Larson's "extra work" at home that made him deserving of the title.

The 32-year-old racer's wife mentioned that Kyle Larson works out more than he ever has and has become health-conscious, in terms of what he eats and puts in his body. Katelyn mentioned that during his dirt racing days, the NASCAR ace didn't care about what he ate and would consume Taco Bell or In-N-Out. She added:

"He does a lot of study work with Josh Wise and then he's always watching a replay of a race and SMT and breaking points and he's always asking the other guys. I mean I don't know he's just from what I see at home he's always putting in extra work on that side."

Kyle Larson first met Katelyn at a race near his hometown of Elk Grove, California. Katelyn grew up in Grass Valley with her brother, Brad Sweet. Shortly after meeting, the two started dating and welcomed their first child Owen in 2014.

In December 2017, the couple announced their engagement via X and welcomed their second child, a daughter, Audrey Layne, in May 2018, followed by their youngest son Cooper Donald in December 2022.

