The roar of engines is coming to Europe in a historic way next year, as the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series has unveiled its most expansive schedule yet for the 2024 season. Featuring daring new locales and a long-awaited return to oval racing, Euro Series competitors will duel from Spain to the Czech Republic in a quest for racing glory.

The season opener at Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia, Spain will be kicking off the turbo-charged schedule. For a decade now, drivers have battled on the four-kilometer course in hopes of starting the season off with a victory.

The series will then head to Italy for dolce vita racing along the 2.5-mile Autodromo di Vallelunga course. Feeling the warm Mediterranean breeze as they muscle American steel around the technical circuit, drivers will give it their all to be crowned the winner of the NASCAR GP Italy.

The Euro Series storms into the UK for the beloved American SpeedFest at Brands Hatch. The iconic 1.2-mile Indy Circuit has tested drivers for decades, rewarding car control and courage in equal measure. With over 100,000 fans cheering them on, competitors will lay it all on the line for the honor of topping the podium at the famous British track.

In a long-awaited return, the roar of engines on an oval course will finally come back at Raceway Venray in the Netherlands. Bringing NASCAR-style action back to Europe, the flat-out Oval GP will reward drivers who can conquer the high banks of the half-mile speedway. After a multi-year absence, Euro Series racers will relish the chance to trade paint and swap positions in a door-to-door duel for the checkered flag.

As summer fades to fall, the Czech Republic will host drivers for nail-biting action around Autodrom Most. Night racing beneath the lights will test the mettle of all who take on the challenging 2.5-mile course. Czech fans will be rewarded with a sensational show as the fight will intensify amid the pressure to succeed.

The playoffs will commence in Germany, where the championship hopefuls will leave nothing on the table at Oschersleben. With double points on the line, the vocals and banked oval circuit will bring drama at every turn. To earn a spot in the finale, drivers will channel the human spirit in a fight to the finish in each heart-pounding heat.

The season will peak in Belgium as Circuit Zolder hosts the final throw-down for the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series crown. Across four winner-take-all races, veterans and rookies alike will duel with dreams of hoisting the ultimate trophy. With championships on the line, the 2.5-mile circuit is sure to witness daring passes, mechanical magic, and historic moments that will go down in NASCAR history.