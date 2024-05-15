HMS' Chase Elliott's meteoric rise makes NASCAR Playoffs wide open for contention

Putting the setback of the 2023 season aside, Chase Elliott started his 2024 NASCAR Cup Series with a return to winning ways. Although he managed a single Top 5 finish in the first 5 races, the #9 Chevrolet driver started to make a comeback soon after.

Elliott's win at Texas Motor Speedway was a statement that he was back and ready to challenge the status quo. With 13 races done so far, he has managed five Top 5s and six Top 10 finishes and currently stands at #4 in the driver's championship.

His performances in all 13 races have not only showcased his skill as a driver but also highlighted the strategic prowess of Hendrick Motorsports (HMS), whose support has been instrumental.

Elliott's meteoric ascent has made the NASCAR playoffs wide open for contention. All eyes will be on Hendrick Motorsports and Chase Elliott as the second half of the season begins. Other drivers projected to be a part of the playoffs are Alex Bowman, Ty Gibbs, Bubba Wallace, Brad Keselowski, Chris Buescher, Kyle Busch, and Ross Chastain.

One thing is certain, the impact of the Georgia-based racer on the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series has been indelible.

Here's a look at the average finishes in the last 5 races:

The unpredictability of the playoffs has been amplified by Chase Elliott’s performance this season

The 2020 Cup Series Champion's season began with a cloud of uncertainty, having missed the playoffs the previous year. However, Elliott quickly dispelled any doubts about his abilities with a victory at the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400, where he surged from 24th to 1st position, earning a crucial 45 points.

Other events where Elliott's consistency shone through this season were the GEICO 500 where he managed to add 34 points to his tally, and the Würth 400, where he battled from 29th to finish 5th, bagging 40 points. The AdventHealth 400 saw him clinch 3rd place from a starting position of 9th, further solidifying his standing with 35 points.

Barring the first two events, Chase Elliott has consistently scored over 20 points in every race so far, taking his total tally to 437 points, 49 short of current leader Kyle Larson.

Elliott's ability to navigate through the field, coupled with his knack for seizing opportunities, has turned the playoffs into a battleground where any driver can emerge victorious. His determination to push the limit and exceed expectations has further amplified the unpredictability of the playoffs this season.