How many children does Frankie Muniz have? Exploring his personal life and kids

Frankie Muniz was born in Wood-Ridge, New Jersey on December 5, 1985. He began his acting career at a young age and gained his breakthrough role as "Malcolm in the Middle" in 2000. Muniz has previously worked as a drummer and race car driver. He is currently racing for Rette Jones Racing in NASCAR.

As a former TV star, fans are always curious about their favorite actor's personal life. Frankie Muniz enjoyed success as a child actor, especially for his performance in "Malcolm in the Middle," for which he received an Emmy Award nomination and two Golden Globe nominations.

In 2003, he was also designated "one of Hollywood's most bankable teens," demonstrating his enormous popularity and commercial appeal.

Frankie became a professional Nascar racing car driver after always being a fan of motorsport. Between 2004 and 2013, the actor took part in a number of races. In 2007, he raced the entire 12-race Champ Car Atlantic series season, placing 22nd and collecting $17,000 in prize money. The following year, he finished 11th overall after finishing in the top ten in every race.

Not only has Muniz indicated that winning a race is at his heart, but he has also remarked that it would be his "greatest ever achievement" despite his excellent career thus far.

In February 2020, Frankie married his long-term companion Paige Price. The model and actress worked as a golf network presenter and has made tiny playing appearances in TV and cinema.

The couple revealed they were expecting their first child in September 2020, and they celebrated their growing family with a lovely YouTube video. Their son, Mauz Mosley Muniz, was born in March 2021.

Frankie has had several health problems throughout the years, which has been devastating. He was hospitalized in 2012, at the age of 26, after suffering a transient ischemic stroke, and then again in 2013.

It has been widely stated that Frankie Muniz cannot recall starring in several of his films and television series, including Malcolm in the Middle Due to the stroke. However, he stated in December that this is not entirely the case. Needless to say, he is in perfect health and is following his life-long passion for motorsports.

Frankie Muniz to document his NASCAR journey

Former stars of Agent Cody Banks and Malcolm in the Middle have partnered with NEO Studios to create an all-access documentary that will follow him as he pursues his longtime ambition of competing in a NASCAR series.

Bob Williams @WilliamsBob75

The actor-turned-driver will document Frankie in the Fastlane (working title) as he competes in the NASCAR-owned ARCA Menards Series against the top stock car racers in the world. The film will also follow him as he juggles his professional job with being a new parent and spouse while fending off criticism from the public and the media.

The project, which has not yet been pitched to possible networks or streamers, will feature interviews with Frankie Muniz and feature footage of him talking about his family, friends, and life on and off the track.

