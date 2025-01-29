How many kids does Roger Penske have? All you need to know

Roger Penske is considered one of the greatest team owners in motorsports for his extraordinary success in NASCAR, IndyCar, and business ventures. While NASCAR fans know much about his accomplishments as a team owner, fewer may know about his personal life, particularly about his children. So, here’s everything you need to know about Penske’s kids.

Former professional driver and founder of Team Penske has five kids: Jay Penske, Blair Penske, Gregory Penske, Mark Penske, and Roger Penske Jr. The 87-year-old had two children with his first wife, Lisa Stouffer, and three children with his second wife, Kathy Hulbert.

Who are Roger Penske’s Children?

Penske’s children have played significant roles in both the business world and motorsports, carrying on his father’s legacy in various ways.

Jay Penske is the most well-known of Penske’s children in the public eye. The 45-year-old is the chairman and CEO of Penske Media Corporation (PMC).

Gregory Penske is the chairman and CEO of Penske Motor Group, which operates successful auto dealerships, including Longo Toyota, the largest Toyota dealership in the world. Roger Penske Jr. has been involved in the business side of the Penske empire, working with the Penske Corporation and its various subsidiaries.

There has not been much information about Mark Penske and Roger’s only daughter, Blair Penske, so far.

Roger Penske wins second straight victory at Rolex 24 at Daytona

Roger Penske owned Team Penske won back-to-back IMSA SportsCar Championships Rolex 24 at Daytona last weekend. It overall marked the third Rolex 24 victory for Penske.

The 32-year-old Brazilian Felipe Nasr drove the #7 Porsche Penske Motorsports to the victory lane after beating his teammate Matt Campbell in the final half an hour of the 24-hour endurance race.

Expressing his emotions on winning the 2025 Rolex 24, Penske said (via NBC Sports):

“Terrific job by the whole team, when you think about all the drivers we had, they ran strong all day. And the cars, this Porsche car we have has just been amazing. And to think we did it two years in a row, it’s a credit to all the people here, all the people from Germany and from Porsche and our team here. So we’ve got one organization, and now we’ve been able to say we did it again,” the NASCAR Hall of Fame said.

Born on February 20, 1937, in Shaker Heights, Penske won multiple races and championships in various motorsports disciplines, including NASCAR, the IndyCar Series, IMSA, and USAC. As an owner last year, he has won NASCAR Cup championships, the IMSA GTP championship, the Indy 500, the WEC championship, and the Rolex 24.

