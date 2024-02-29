How much does a NASCAR fuel guy make? Exploring pit crew personnel’s salary

Pit crew members and fuel guys perform a very significant role in NASCAR, making sure that vehicles are fueled and ready for the fast-paced action on the track each week.

In the United States, several factors could determine the pay of a NASCAR pit crew person. These consist of years of experience, gender, ethnicity, company size, and the general job market situation. But the data (according to comparably.com) shows that the average NASCAR pit crew person in the US earns an annual salary of $39,482.

Geographical location is an important factor that determines salary figures. The salaries of the pit crew members differ significantly from one part of the country to another, ranging from $19,927 to $152,908 and averaging at $39,482.

One example is employees working in San Jose, California, earn the highest NASCAR pit crew salaries on average of $77,953, 97% higher than the national average (via Comparably).

Moreover, tax aspects should also be taken into account. For a person receiving this sum, federal taxes usually constitute approximately 12% in 2023.

Although the salary is an important factor, in the US many companies provide extra benefits and perks to keep and attract the NASCAR pit crew labor force. Benefits may include health insurance, retirement plans, flexible time, telecommuting, education, and other related programs.

NASCAR Cup Series pit crew changes for the 2024 season

The Cup Series garage was very active during the off-season as teams readied themselves for the 2024 season. A mere 15 cars came back with the original pit crews, pointing to profound changes in the pit lane dynamics.

One important change was the major decision to form a new pit department at Legacy Motor Club, led by Chris Hall. He came up with talented teams for drivers John Hunter Nemechek and Erik Jones.

Bryan Backus brought the experience of Richard Childress Racing to the No. 42 crew, and Chris Shuman and Matt Schlytter supplied the team with their track records.

Erik Jones’ No. 43 crew hired experts like John Rosselli and Josh Leslie from Stewart-Haas Racing.

Additionally, Legacy Motor Club and 23XI Racing agreed on a strategic partnership that resulted in the creation of a spare team, Pit Crew Development Group (PDG). This team provides backup and thus versatility that makes substitutions almost unnoticed and offers additional assistance during Cup races.

However, stability was also a major consideration for some teams. Hendrick Motorsports, RFK Racing, and Stewart-Haas Racing remained loyal to their pit crews and are unchanged from the previous season.