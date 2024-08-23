How have the rookie drivers performed in the 2024 NASCAR regular season?

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series rookie class comprises of three full-time drivers: Carson Hocevar, and Zane Smith, both driving for Spire Motorsports, and Josh Berry driving for Stewart Haas Racing. Additionally, Kaz Grala has been declared part of the Rookie of the Year class. However, he is not slated to run the entire schedule.

The rookie drivers have delivered impressive performances in the regular season, showcasing flashes of speed and potential. The #77 Spire Motorsports Chevy driver Hocevar has been the most consistent among the three, while Stewart Haas Racing driver Berry has also been impressive.

Stewart Haas Racing's Chase Briscoe was declared the Rookie of the Year in 2021, with Daytona 500 champion Austin Cindric winning the honor in 2022. Most recently, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Ty Gibbs picked up the award last season.

Trending

With two races left in the 2024 regular season, let us take a look at how the NASCAR Cup Series rookies have performed this season.

Exploring the 2024 NASCAR rookie class driver performances

#4 Kaz Grala

Kaz Grala (Source: Imagn)

Kaz Grala has made 16 starts in the first 24 races of the season. He drove the #36 Front Row Motorsports Ford at Daytona and made the rest of his starts in the #15 Rick Ware Racing Ford.

Grala has recorded a 26.75 average finishing position, with a 14th-place best result at Atlanta Motor Speedway. He occupies 35th place in the standings.

#3 Zane Smith

Zane Smith (Source: Imagn)

The #71 Spire Motorsports driver, Zane Smith has recorded a 25.04 average finishing position in his 24 races this season. He secured a season-best second-place result after navigating five overtime restarts in Nashville.

Smith, sitting 33rd in the regular season standings, had an unimpressive start to his rookie campaign. The #71 Chevy driver has shown steady progression in recent weeks, securing his second top-10 result of the season in Michigan.

#2 Josh Berry

Josh Berry (Source: Getty)

Filling in the shoes of former NASCAR champion Kevin Harvick, Josh Berry has had an eventful rookie year with Stewart Haas Racing. He has recorded a 21.17 average finishing position, with a third-place-best finish in Darlington and New Hampshire.

Berry, sitting 23rd in the regular season standings, has been particularly impressive on the short tracks. The #4 Ford driver still has the chance to make the playoffs if he manages to win at Darlington, where he finished third earlier this season.

#1 Carson Hocevar

Carson Hocevar (Source: Imagn)

The #77 Spire Motorsports driver Carson Hocevar has been the most impressive rookie this season. Despite having not scored a top-five finish, he has recorded an 18.54 average finishing position with four top-10 results.

Hocevar, sitting one spot above Josh Berry in the 22nd position, has outperformed his experienced teammate Corey LaJoie. If the #77 Chevy driver manages to maintain his current form over the rest of the season, he is most likely to win the Sunoco NASCAR Rookie of the Year award.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback