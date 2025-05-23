How to stream the iconic NASCAR Coca-Cola 600 for free on Amazon Prime Video?

NASCAR is hitting the streaming world, and it’s starting with one of its biggest races. The Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway is going live on Amazon Prime Video on May 25 at 6 p.m. ET. This race is one of NASCAR’s crown jewels, and it also kicks off Prime Video’s new role as an official broadcaster of the NASCAR Cup Series.

You can watch the Coca-Cola 600 for free if you’re a new Prime Video user. Amazon is offering a 30-day free trial, which gives full access to their NASCAR coverage. To start watching, just go to the NASCAR section on Prime Video, sign up for Prime, fill in your details, and you’re all set. Once you're signed up, just open Prime Video on race day and stream the Coca-Cola 600 live.

The Coca-Cola 600 is the first of five Cup Series races airing on Prime Video this season. The other four races are in Nashville, Michigan, Mexico City, and Pocono, all happening in June. Practice and qualifying sessions for these races will also stream on Prime Video, making it easy for fans to follow the full race weekend.

Amazon isn’t just showing the races. It’s bringing in top names and new tech to improve the viewing experience. Dale Earnhardt Jr., Steve Letarte, and Adam Alexander will be in the booth calling the race. Danielle Trotta, Carl Edwards, and Corey LaJoie will lead the pre- and post-race coverage.

The broadcast will use more than 70 cameras, including in-car views and drones. The races will be shown in high-quality 1080p with surround sound, giving fans a clean and detailed look at every turn and crash.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. looks on during practice for the NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 12, 2025 - Source: Getty

Amazon is also adding features to help fans stay updated. There’s a “Rapid Recap” option for people who join late, and “Key Moments” lets viewers watch highlights without leaving the livestream. These extras make it easier than ever to follow NASCAR without missing a thing.

NASCAR’s Coca-Cola 600- Winners, history and leaders

NASCAR Cup Series driver Christopher Bell (20) is awarded the win in the rain shortened Coca Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway - Source: Imagn

Held every spring at the Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, North Carolina, this crown jewel race is one of the longest and toughest races on the calendar. This year, however, it’s found itself on a new platform, open to fans in a fresh way. The first race of the season to be live-streamed on Amazon Prime is the Coca-Cola 600.

The first race took place in 1960. Joe Lee Johnson won the first edition with a Chevrolet. Since then, 56 different drivers have won at Charlotte, with 30 of them being multiple race winners on track. Darrell Waltrip has the record for most wins at the Coca-Cola 600 with five. Jimmie Johnson comes in a close second, with four.

When it comes to teams, Hendrick Motorsports is at the top. They’ve won the Coca-Cola 600 12 times, the most by any team. Their winning dominance started in 1988 and stretched to 2021. Behind them are Richard Childress Racing and Joe Gibbs Racing, each with three wins.

On the car side, Chevrolet leads all manufacturers with 25 wins at this race. Ford comes next with 14. Other manufacturers have booked a win as well, namely, Dodge, Toyota, Mercury, Plymouth, Buick, and Pontiac.

