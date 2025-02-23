How to watch NASCAR race start today? Time, TV Channel, Radio & Live Stream Details for Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter Health 400 is at Daytona International Speedway this weekend. The season’s second points-paying race will see 39 drivers compete for 260 laps at the 1.54-mile D-shaped oval racetrack.

Ambetter Health 400 active winners competing this year are Brad Keselowski, Ryan Blaney, Daniel Suarez, Joey Logano, William Byron, Kyle Busch, and Denny Hamlin. Keselowski is the only driver who has won multiple times.

Suarez is the defending champion and will have the opportunity to defend his Ambetter Health 400 title on Sunday.

What time does the NASCAR race start today?

Start Time: 3 pm ET

Date: Sunday, February 23

How to watch the NASCAR race today? TV channel details

The 2025 Ambetter Health 400 will air on FOX, PRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio at 3 pm ET in the United States. FOX Sports has broadcasting rights for complete coverage of the season’s Atlanta event.

UK

Fans in the UK can watch the race on Viaplay at 8 pm GMT on Feb. 23 (Sunday).

Canada

Canadian viewers can catch the action on TSN at 3 p.m. ET.

India

Indian viewers need to opt for a VPN service provider to watch the race at 1:30 am IST on Feb. 24 (Monday).

New Zealand

The action will stream at 10:30 pm NZST on Sunday, Feb. 23.

Australia

The race will be available on FOX Sports Australia at 8:30 pm AEST.

Sub-Saharan Africa

In Africa, the NASCAR race can be enjoyed on SuperSport at 11:30 am ET on Sunday.

Ambetter Health 400 Live Streaming Options

Live streaming of the Ambetter Health 400 will be available on the FOX Sports app, which is available on both Android and iOS devices, as well as on FOXSports.com.

Fans can also get a free trial of YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, DirectTV, or Sling TV to stream the iconic 400-mile NASCAR Cup Series season opener at Atlanta.

NASCAR Ambetter Health 400 Entry List

Here's the complete entry list for the second race of the season:

#01 - Corey LaJoie #1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindrc #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Noah Gragson #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Justin Haley #8 - Kyle Busch #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Ty Dillon #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #16 - AJ Allmendinger #17 - Chris Buescher #19 - Chase Briscoe #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Josh Berry #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #34 - Todd Gilliland #35 - Riley Herbst #38 - Zane Smith #41 - Cole Custer #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #43 - Erik Jones #44 - JJ Yeley #45 - Tyler Reddick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #51 - Cody Ware #54 - Ty Gibbs #60 - Ryan Preece #71 - Michael McDowell #77 - Carson Hocevar #78 - BJ McLeod #88 - Shane Van Gisbergen #99 - Daniel Suarez

