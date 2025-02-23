  • home icon
  • NASCAR
  • Ambetter Health 400
  • How to watch NASCAR race start today? Time, TV Channel, Radio & Live Stream Details for Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta

How to watch NASCAR race start today? Time, TV Channel, Radio & Live Stream Details for Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta

By Yash Soni
Modified Feb 23, 2025 04:00 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart - Source: Getty
NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway (Source: Getty Images)

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter Health 400 is at Daytona International Speedway this weekend. The season’s second points-paying race will see 39 drivers compete for 260 laps at the 1.54-mile D-shaped oval racetrack.

Ad

Ambetter Health 400 active winners competing this year are Brad Keselowski, Ryan Blaney, Daniel Suarez, Joey Logano, William Byron, Kyle Busch, and Denny Hamlin. Keselowski is the only driver who has won multiple times.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Suarez is the defending champion and will have the opportunity to defend his Ambetter Health 400 title on Sunday.

What time does the NASCAR race start today?

Start Time: 3 pm ET

Date: Sunday, February 23

How to watch the NASCAR race today? TV channel details

The 2025 Ambetter Health 400 will air on FOX, PRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio at 3 pm ET in the United States. FOX Sports has broadcasting rights for complete coverage of the season’s Atlanta event.

Ad

UK

Fans in the UK can watch the race on Viaplay at 8 pm GMT on Feb. 23 (Sunday).

Canada

Canadian viewers can catch the action on TSN at 3 p.m. ET.

India

Indian viewers need to opt for a VPN service provider to watch the race at 1:30 am IST on Feb. 24 (Monday).

New Zealand

The action will stream at 10:30 pm NZST on Sunday, Feb. 23.

Australia

The race will be available on FOX Sports Australia at 8:30 pm AEST.

Ad

Sub-Saharan Africa

In Africa, the NASCAR race can be enjoyed on SuperSport at 11:30 am ET on Sunday.

Ad

Ambetter Health 400 Live Streaming Options

Live streaming of the Ambetter Health 400 will be available on the FOX Sports app, which is available on both Android and iOS devices, as well as on FOXSports.com.

Fans can also get a free trial of YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, DirectTV, or Sling TV to stream the iconic 400-mile NASCAR Cup Series season opener at Atlanta.

Ad

NASCAR Ambetter Health 400 Entry List

Here's the complete entry list for the second race of the season:

  1. #01 - Corey LaJoie
  2. #1 - Ross Chastain
  3. #2 - Austin Cindrc
  4. #3 - Austin Dillon
  5. #4 - Noah Gragson
  6. #5 - Kyle Larson
  7. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  8. #7 - Justin Haley
  9. #8 - Kyle Busch
  10. #9 - Chase Elliott
  11. #10 - Ty Dillon
  12. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  13. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  14. #16 - AJ Allmendinger
  15. #17 - Chris Buescher
  16. #19 - Chase Briscoe
  17. #20 - Christopher Bell
  18. #21 - Josh Berry
  19. #22 - Joey Logano
  20. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  21. #24 - William Byron
  22. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  23. #35 - Riley Herbst
  24. #38 - Zane Smith
  25. #41 - Cole Custer
  26. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  27. #43 - Erik Jones
  28. #44 - JJ Yeley
  29. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  30. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
  31. #48 - Alex Bowman
  32. #51 - Cody Ware
  33. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  34. #60 - Ryan Preece
  35. #71 - Michael McDowell
  36. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  37. #78 - BJ McLeod
  38. #88 - Shane Van Gisbergen
  39. #99 - Daniel Suarez

Ex-Packers champ not convinced with Jalen Hurts after winning Super Bowl MVP: "He's still not an absolutely elite QB"

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी