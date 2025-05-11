How to watch NASCAR race today? Start Time, TV Channel, Radio & Live Stream Details for AdventHealth 400 at Kansas | 11-05-2025

This weekend, the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series AdventHealth 400 is at Kansas Speedway. The season’s 12th points-paying race will see 38 drivers compete for 267 laps at the 1.5-mile-long tri-oval-shaped track.

Kyle Larson is the defending champion and will have the opportunity to defend his AdventHealth 400 title on Sunday, May 11.

What time does the NASCAR race start today?

Start Time: 3 pm ET

Date: Sunday, May 11

How to watch the NASCAR race today? TV channel details

The 2025 AdventHealth 400 will air on FS1, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio at 3 p.m. ET in the United States. FOX Sports has broadcasting rights for complete coverage of the season’s Kansas Spring event.

UK

Fans in the UK can watch the race on Viaplay at 7 p.m. GMT on Sunday.

Canada

Canadian viewers can catch the action on TSN at 3 p.m. ET.

India

Indian viewers must opt for a VPN service provider to watch the race at 1:30 a.m. IST on May 12 (Monday).

New Zealand

The action will stream at 8 a.m. NZST on Monday, May 12.

Australia

The race will be available on FOX Sports Australia at 6 a.m. AEST.

Sub-Saharan Africa

In Africa, the NASCAR race can be enjoyed on SuperSport at 9 p.m. ET on Sunday.

AdventHealth 400 Live Streaming Options

Live streaming of the AdventHealth 400 will be available on the FOX Sports app on both Android and iOS devices and on FOXSports.com.

Fans can also get a free trial of YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, DirecTV, or Sling TV to stream the 400.5-mile Cup race at Kansas.

NASCAR AdventHealth 400 Entry List

Here's the complete entry list for the 12th race of the season:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Noah Gragson #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Justin Haley #8 - Kyle Busch #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Ty Dillon #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #16 - A. J. Allmendinger #17 - Chris Buescher #19 - Chase Briscoe #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Josh Berry #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #33 - Jesse Love (i) #34 - Todd Gilliland #35 - Riley Herbst (R) #38 - Zane Smith #41 - Cole Custer #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #43 - Erik Jones #45 - Tyler Reddick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #51 - Cody Ware #54 - Ty Gibbs #60 - Ryan Preece #67 - Corey Heim (i) #71 - Michael McDowell #77 - Carson Hocevar #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R) #99 - Daniel Suárez

