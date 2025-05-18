  • home icon
  • NASCAR
  • Nascar All Star Race
  • How to watch NASCAR race today? Start Time, TV Channel, Radio & Live Stream Details for All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro | 18-05-2025

How to watch NASCAR race today? Start Time, TV Channel, Radio & Live Stream Details for All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro | 18-05-2025

By Yash Soni
Modified May 18, 2025 08:00 GMT
NASCAR: NASCAR All-Star Open - Source: Imagn
NASCAR All-Star Race (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race is at North Wilkesboro Speedway this weekend. The season’s second non-points-paying race will see 23 drivers compete for 250 laps at the 0.625-mile short oval track.

Ad

Joey Logano is the defending champion and will have the opportunity to defend his All-Star Race title on Sunday, May 18.

What time does the NASCAR race start today?

Start Time: All-Star Open at 5 pm ET and All-Star Race main event at 8 pm ET

Date: Sunday, May 18

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

How to watch the NASCAR race today? TV channel details

The 2025 All-Star Open and Race will air on FS1, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio at 5 pm and 8 pm ET, respectively, in the United States. FOX Sports has broadcasting rights for complete coverage of the season’s All-Star weekend.

UK

Fans in the UK can watch the race on Viaplay at 1 am GMT on Monday.

Ad

Canada

Canadian viewers can catch the action on TSN at 8 p.m. ET.

India

Indian viewers must opt for a VPN service provider to watch the race at 5:30 a.m. IST on May 19 (Monday).

New Zealand

The action will stream at 12 pm NZST on Monday, May 19.

Australia

The race will be available on FOX Sports Australia at 10 am AEST.

Sub-Saharan Africa

In Africa, the NASCAR race can be enjoyed on SuperSport at 3 am ET on Monday.

Ad
Ad

All-Star Race Live Streaming Options

Live streaming of the All-Star Open and Race will be available on the FOX Sports app on both Android and iOS devices and on FOXSports.com.

Fans can also get a free trial of YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, DirecTV, or Sling TV to stream the 156.25-mile Cup race at North Wilkesboro.

NASCAR All-Star Race Entry List

Here's the complete entry list for the second exhibition event of the season:

Ad

All-Star Open

  1. #4 - Noah Gragson
  2. #7 - Justin Haley
  3. #10 - Ty Dillon
  4. #15 - Cody Ware
  5. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
  6. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  7. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  8. #35 - Riley Herbst (R)
  9. #38 - Zane Smith
  10. #41 - Cole Custer
  11. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  12. #43 - Erik Jones
  13. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  14. #60 - Ryan Preece
  15. #66 - Chad Finchum
  16. #71 - Michael McDowell
  17. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  18. #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)

All-Star

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #5 - Kyle Larson
  5. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  6. #8 - Kyle Busch
  7. #9 - Chase Elliott
  8. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  9. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  10. #17 - Chris Buescher
  11. #19 - Chase Briscoe
  12. #20 - Christopher Bell
  13. #21 - Josh Berry
  14. #22 - Joey Logano
  15. #24 - William Byron
  16. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  17. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  18. #48 - Alex Bowman
  19. #51 - Harrison Burton (i)
  20. #99 - Daniel Suárez
About the author
Yash Soni

Yash Soni

Twitter icon

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications