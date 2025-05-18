How to watch NASCAR race today? Start Time, TV Channel, Radio & Live Stream Details for All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro | 18-05-2025

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race is at North Wilkesboro Speedway this weekend. The season’s second non-points-paying race will see 23 drivers compete for 250 laps at the 0.625-mile short oval track.

Joey Logano is the defending champion and will have the opportunity to defend his All-Star Race title on Sunday, May 18.

What time does the NASCAR race start today?

Start Time: All-Star Open at 5 pm ET and All-Star Race main event at 8 pm ET

Date: Sunday, May 18

How to watch the NASCAR race today? TV channel details

The 2025 All-Star Open and Race will air on FS1, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio at 5 pm and 8 pm ET, respectively, in the United States. FOX Sports has broadcasting rights for complete coverage of the season’s All-Star weekend.

UK

Fans in the UK can watch the race on Viaplay at 1 am GMT on Monday.

Canada

Canadian viewers can catch the action on TSN at 8 p.m. ET.

India

Indian viewers must opt for a VPN service provider to watch the race at 5:30 a.m. IST on May 19 (Monday).

New Zealand

The action will stream at 12 pm NZST on Monday, May 19.

Australia

The race will be available on FOX Sports Australia at 10 am AEST.

Sub-Saharan Africa

In Africa, the NASCAR race can be enjoyed on SuperSport at 3 am ET on Monday.

All-Star Race Live Streaming Options

Live streaming of the All-Star Open and Race will be available on the FOX Sports app on both Android and iOS devices and on FOXSports.com.

Fans can also get a free trial of YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, DirecTV, or Sling TV to stream the 156.25-mile Cup race at North Wilkesboro.

NASCAR All-Star Race Entry List

Here's the complete entry list for the second exhibition event of the season:

All-Star Open

#4 - Noah Gragson #7 - Justin Haley #10 - Ty Dillon #15 - Cody Ware #16 - A. J. Allmendinger #23 - Bubba Wallace #34 - Todd Gilliland #35 - Riley Herbst (R) #38 - Zane Smith #41 - Cole Custer #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #43 - Erik Jones #54 - Ty Gibbs #60 - Ryan Preece #66 - Chad Finchum #71 - Michael McDowell #77 - Carson Hocevar #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)

All-Star

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric #3 - Austin Dillon #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #8 - Kyle Busch #9 - Chase Elliott #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #17 - Chris Buescher #19 - Chase Briscoe #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Josh Berry #22 - Joey Logano #24 - William Byron #45 - Tyler Reddick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #51 - Harrison Burton (i) #99 - Daniel Suárez

