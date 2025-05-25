How to watch NASCAR race today? Start Time, TV Channel, Radio & Live Stream Details for Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte | 25-05-2025

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 is at Charlotte Motor Speedway this weekend. The season’s 13th points-paying race will see 40 drivers compete for 400 laps at the 1.5-mile-long quad-oval-shaped track.
Christopher Bell is the defending champion and will have the opportunity to defend his Coca-Cola 600 title on Sunday, May 25.
What time does the NASCAR race start today?
Start Time: 6 pm ET
Date: Sunday, May 25
How to watch the NASCAR race today? TV channel details
The 2025 Coca-Cola 600 will stream on Prime Video, PRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio at 6 p.m. ET in the United States. FOX Sports has broadcasting rights for complete coverage of the season’s Charlotte Spring event.
UK
Fans in the UK can watch the race on Viaplay at 11 p.m. GMT on Sunday.
Canada
Canadian viewers can catch the action on TSN at 6 p.m. ET.
India
Indian viewers must opt for a VPN service provider to watch the race at 3:30 a.m. IST on May 26 (Monday).
New Zealand
The action will stream at 10 am NZST on Monday, May 26.
Australia
The race will be available on FOX Sports Australia at 6 a.m. AEST.
Sub-Saharan Africa
In Africa, the NASCAR race can be enjoyed on SuperSport at 8 a.m. ET on Sunday.
Coca-Cola 600 Live Streaming Options
Live streaming of the Coca-Cola 600 will be available on the Amazon Prime Video app on both Android and iOS devices and on primevideo.com.
Fans can also get a free trial of YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, DirecTV, or Sling TV to stream the longest race of the season at Charlotte.
NASCAR Coca-Cola 600 Entry List
Here's the complete entry list for the 13th race of the season:
- #1 - Ross Chastain
- #2 - Austin Cindric
- #3 - Austin Dillon
- #4 - Noah Gragson
- #5 - Kyle Larson
- #6 - Brad Keselowski
- #7 - Justin Haley
- #8 - Kyle Busch
- #9 - Chase Elliott
- #10 - Ty Dillon
- #11 - Denny Hamlin
- #12 - Ryan Blaney
- #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
- #17 - Chris Buescher
- #19 - Chase Briscoe
- #20 - Christopher Bell
- #21 - Josh Berry
- #22 - Joey Logano
- #23 - Bubba Wallace
- #24 - William Byron
- #34 - Todd Gilliland
- #35 - Riley Herbst (R)
- #38 - Zane Smith
- #41 - Cole Custer
- #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
- #43 - Erik Jones
- #44 - TBA
- #45 - Tyler Reddick
- #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
- #48 - Alex Bowman
- #51 - Cody Ware
- #54 - Ty Gibbs
- #60 - Ryan Preece
- #66 - Josh Bilicki (i)
- #71 - Michael McDowell
- #77 - Carson Hocevar
- #84 - Jimmie Johnson
- #87 - Connor Zilisch (i)
- #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)
- #99 - Daniel Suárez
