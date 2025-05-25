How to watch NASCAR race today? Start Time, TV Channel, Radio & Live Stream Details for Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte | 25-05-2025

  • home icon
By Yash Soni
Modified May 25, 2025 07:13 GMT
NASCAR: Coca-Cola 600 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 is at Charlotte Motor Speedway this weekend. The season’s 13th points-paying race will see 40 drivers compete for 400 laps at the 1.5-mile-long quad-oval-shaped track.

Christopher Bell is the defending champion and will have the opportunity to defend his Coca-Cola 600 title on Sunday, May 25.

What time does the NASCAR race start today?

Start Time: 6 pm ET

Date: Sunday, May 25

How to watch the NASCAR race today? TV channel details

The 2025 Coca-Cola 600 will stream on Prime Video, PRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio at 6 p.m. ET in the United States. FOX Sports has broadcasting rights for complete coverage of the season’s Charlotte Spring event.

UK

Fans in the UK can watch the race on Viaplay at 11 p.m. GMT on Sunday.

Canada

Canadian viewers can catch the action on TSN at 6 p.m. ET.

India

Indian viewers must opt for a VPN service provider to watch the race at 3:30 a.m. IST on May 26 (Monday).

New Zealand

The action will stream at 10 am NZST on Monday, May 26.

Australia

The race will be available on FOX Sports Australia at 6 a.m. AEST.

Sub-Saharan Africa

In Africa, the NASCAR race can be enjoyed on SuperSport at 8 a.m. ET on Sunday.

Coca-Cola 600 Live Streaming Options

Live streaming of the Coca-Cola 600 will be available on the Amazon Prime Video app on both Android and iOS devices and on primevideo.com.

Fans can also get a free trial of YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, DirecTV, or Sling TV to stream the longest race of the season at Charlotte.

NASCAR Coca-Cola 600 Entry List

Here's the complete entry list for the 13th race of the season:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Noah Gragson
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Justin Haley
  8. #8 - Kyle Busch
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #10 - Ty Dillon
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
  14. #17 - Chris Buescher
  15. #19 - Chase Briscoe
  16. #20 - Christopher Bell
  17. #21 - Josh Berry
  18. #22 - Joey Logano
  19. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  20. #24 - William Byron
  21. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  22. #35 - Riley Herbst (R)
  23. #38 - Zane Smith
  24. #41 - Cole Custer
  25. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  26. #43 - Erik Jones
  27. #44 - TBA
  28. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  29. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  30. #48 - Alex Bowman
  31. #51 - Cody Ware
  32. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  33. #60 - Ryan Preece
  34. #66 - Josh Bilicki (i)
  35. #71 - Michael McDowell
  36. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  37. #84 - Jimmie Johnson
  38. #87 - Connor Zilisch (i)
  39. #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)
  40. #99 - Daniel Suárez
