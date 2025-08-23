How to watch NASCAR race today? Start Time, TV Channel, Radio & Live Stream Details for Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona | 23-08-2025

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400 will be held at Daytona International Speedway this weekend. The season’s 26th points-paying race will see 40 drivers compete for 160 laps at the 2.5-mile-long superspeedway.Harrison Burton is the incumbent winner of the event. However, he is not competing in this year’s Daytona summer race.What time does the NASCAR race start today?Start Time: 7:30 p.m. ETDate: Saturday, August 23How to watch the NASCAR race today? TV channel detailsThe Coke Zero Sugar 400 will stream on NBC Sports at 7:30 p.m. ET. Radio coverage will be available in the United States on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. NBC Sports has broadcasting rights for complete coverage of the Daytona Summer Cup event.UKFans in the UK can watch the race on Viaplay at 12:20 a.m. GMT on Sunday.CanadaCanadian viewers can catch the action on TSN at 7:30 p.m. ET.IndiaIndian viewers must opt for a VPN service provider to watch the race at 5:30 a.m. IST on August 24 (Sunday).New ZealandThe action will stream at 11:30 a.m. NZST on Sunday, August 24.AustraliaThe race will be available on FOX Sports Australia at 9:30 a.m. AEST.Sub-Saharan AfricaIn Africa, the NASCAR race can be enjoyed on SuperSport at 2:30 a.m. ET on Sunday.Coke Zero Sugar 400 Live streaming optionsThe Coke Zero Sugar 400 will be streamed live on NBC Sports for Android and iOS devices and on NBCSports.com.Fans can also get a free trial of YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&amp;T TV Now, FuboTV, DirecTV, or Sling TV to stream the 160-lap race of the season at Daytona International Speedway.NASCAR Coke Zero Sugar 400 entry listHere's the complete entry list for the 26th race of the season:#1 - Ross Chastain#2 - Austin Cindric#3 - Austin Dillon#4 - Noah Gragson#5 - Kyle Larson#6 - Brad Keselowski#7 - Justin Haley#8 - Kyle Busch#9 - Chase Elliott#10 - Ty Dillon#11 - Denny Hamlin#12 - Ryan Blaney#16 - A. J. Allmendinger#17 - Chris Buescher#19 - Chase Briscoe#20 - Christopher Bell#21 - Josh Berry#22 - Joey Logano#23 - Bubba Wallace#24 - William Byron#33 - Austin Hill (i)#34 - Todd Gilliland#35 - Riley Herbst (R)#38 - Zane Smith#41 - Cole Custer#42 - John Hunter Nemechek#43 - Erik Jones#44 - Joey Gase (i)#45 - Tyler Reddick#47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.#48 - Alex Bowman#51 - Cody Ware#54 - Ty Gibbs#60 - Ryan Preece#66 - Casey Mears#71 - Michael McDowell#77 - Carson Hocevar#78 - B.J. McLeod (i)#88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)#99 - Daniel Suárez