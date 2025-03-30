How to watch NASCAR race today? Start Time, TV Channel, Radio & Live Stream Details for Cook Out 400 at Martinsville | 30-03-2025

This weekend, the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400 is at Martinsville Speedway. The season’s seventh points-paying race will see 38 drivers compete for 400 laps at the 0.526-mile oval track.

The active Cook Out 400 winners competing this year are Kyle Larson, William Byron, Denny Hamlin, Brad Keselowski, and Kyle Busch.

Byron is the defending champion and will have the opportunity to defend his Cook Out 400 title on Sunday.

What time does the NASCAR race start today?

Start Time: 3 pm ET

Date: Sunday, March 30

How to watch the NASCAR race today? TV channel details

The 2025 Cook Out 400 will air on FS1, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio at 3 pm ET in the United States. FOX Sports has broadcasting rights for complete coverage of the season’s Martinsville Spring event.

UK

Fans in the UK can watch the race on Viaplay at 7 pm GMT on March 30 (Sunday).

Canada

Canadian viewers can catch the action on TSN at 3 p.m. ET.

India

Indian viewers need to opt for a VPN service provider to watch the race at 12:30 am IST on March 31 (Monday).

New Zealand

The action will stream at 8 am NZST on Monday, March 30.

Australia

The race will be available on FOX Sports Australia at 6 am AEST.

Sub-Saharan Africa

In Africa, the NASCAR race can be enjoyed on SuperSport at 9 pm ET on Sunday.

Cook Out 400 Live Streaming Options

Live streaming of the Cook Out 400 will be available on the FOX Sports app on both Android and iOS devices, and on FOXSports.com.

Fans can also get a free trial of YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, DirectTV, or Sling TV to stream the 210.5-mile Cup race at Martinsville.

NASCAR Cook Out 400 Entry List

Here's the complete entry list for the seventh race of the season:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Noah Gragson #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Justin Haley #8 - Kyle Busch #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Ty Dillon #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #16 - A. J. Allmendinger #17 - Chris Buescher #19 - Chase Briscoe #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Josh Berry #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #34 - Todd Gilliland #35 - Riley Herbst (R) #38 - Zane Smith #41 - Cole Custer #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #43 - Erik Jones #45 - Tyler Reddick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #50 - Burt Myers #51 - Cody Ware #54 - Ty Gibbs #60 - Ryan Preece #66 - Casey Mears #71 - Michael McDowell #77 - Carson Hocevar #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R) #99 - Daniel Suárez

