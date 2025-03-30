  • home icon
How to watch NASCAR race today? Start Time, TV Channel, Radio & Live Stream Details for Cook Out 400 at Martinsville | 30-03-2025

By Yash Soni
Modified Mar 30, 2025 03:00 GMT
NASCAR: STP 500 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out at Martinsville (Source: Imagn)

This weekend, the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400 is at Martinsville Speedway. The season’s seventh points-paying race will see 38 drivers compete for 400 laps at the 0.526-mile oval track.

The active Cook Out 400 winners competing this year are Kyle Larson, William Byron, Denny Hamlin, Brad Keselowski, and Kyle Busch.

Byron is the defending champion and will have the opportunity to defend his Cook Out 400 title on Sunday.

What time does the NASCAR race start today?

Start Time: 3 pm ET

Date: Sunday, March 30

How to watch the NASCAR race today? TV channel details

The 2025 Cook Out 400 will air on FS1, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio at 3 pm ET in the United States. FOX Sports has broadcasting rights for complete coverage of the season’s Martinsville Spring event.

UK

Fans in the UK can watch the race on Viaplay at 7 pm GMT on March 30 (Sunday).

Canada

Canadian viewers can catch the action on TSN at 3 p.m. ET.

India

Indian viewers need to opt for a VPN service provider to watch the race at 12:30 am IST on March 31 (Monday).

New Zealand

The action will stream at 8 am NZST on Monday, March 30.

Australia

The race will be available on FOX Sports Australia at 6 am AEST.

Sub-Saharan Africa

In Africa, the NASCAR race can be enjoyed on SuperSport at 9 pm ET on Sunday.

Cook Out 400 Live Streaming Options

Live streaming of the Cook Out 400 will be available on the FOX Sports app on both Android and iOS devices, and on FOXSports.com.

Fans can also get a free trial of YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, DirectTV, or Sling TV to stream the 210.5-mile Cup race at Martinsville.

NASCAR Cook Out 400 Entry List

Here's the complete entry list for the seventh race of the season:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Noah Gragson
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Justin Haley
  8. #8 - Kyle Busch
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #10 - Ty Dillon
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
  14. #17 - Chris Buescher
  15. #19 - Chase Briscoe
  16. #20 - Christopher Bell
  17. #21 - Josh Berry
  18. #22 - Joey Logano
  19. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  20. #24 - William Byron
  21. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  22. #35 - Riley Herbst (R)
  23. #38 - Zane Smith
  24. #41 - Cole Custer
  25. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  26. #43 - Erik Jones
  27. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  28. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  29. #48 - Alex Bowman
  30. #50 - Burt Myers
  31. #51 - Cody Ware
  32. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  33. #60 - Ryan Preece
  34. #66 - Casey Mears
  35. #71 - Michael McDowell
  36. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  37. #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)
  38. #99 - Daniel Suárez

Edited by Yash Soni
