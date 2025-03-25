NASCAR 2025: Full entry list for Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Mar 25, 2025 15:18 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400 - Source: Getty
NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400 at Martinsville (Source: Getty Images)

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season heads to Ridgeway, Virginia, for the Cook Out 400 this weekend after the Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead-Miami.

Ad

The Cook Out 400 is the season’s seventh NASCAR Cup Series race and will be held on Sunday (March 30) at the Martinsville Speedway. The 210.4-mile event will kick off at 3 pm ET and be broadcast on FS1 and MRN.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The Martinsville spring event will be contested over 400 laps at the 0.5-mile-short oval track. Sunday's event marks the 76th annual race hosted by Martinsville Speedway in the history of the NASCAR Cup Series.

The 38 drivers will take on the green flag this weekend at Martinsville, including two open cars. The #50 Team AmeriVet’s Burt Myers and #66 Garage 66’s Casey Mears are the only two open teams.

FOX Sports’ renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass on X (formerly Twitter) shared the list of drivers entering this week at Martinsville.

Ad
Ad

Hendrick Motorsport driver William Byron won last year’s Cook Out 400 and finished with a total time of two hours, 52 minutes, and 29 seconds. He will look to take back-to-back Martinsville Spring victories and the second of the season.

2025 NASCAR Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway full entry list

Here is the list of the 38 NASCAR Cup Series entries that will take part in the 2025 Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway:

Ad
  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Noah Gragson
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Justin Haley
  8. #8 - Kyle Busch
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #10 - Ty Dillon
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
  14. #17 - Chris Buescher
  15. #19 - Chase Briscoe
  16. #20 - Christopher Bell
  17. #21 - Josh Berry
  18. #22 - Joey Logano
  19. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  20. #24 - William Byron
  21. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  22. #35 - Riley Herbst (R)
  23. #38 - Zane Smith
  24. #41 - Cole Custer
  25. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  26. #43 - Erik Jones
  27. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  28. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  29. #48 - Alex Bowman
  30. #50 - Burt Myers
  31. #51 - Cody Ware
  32. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  33. #60 - Ryan Preece
  34. #66 - Casey Mears
  35. #71 - Michael McDowell
  36. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  37. #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)
  38. #99 - Daniel Suárez

Watch the action-packed 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season weekend at Martinsville Speedway on FS1 from March 29 to March 30. Radio coverage will be available on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी