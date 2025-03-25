NASCAR 2025: Full entry list for Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season heads to Ridgeway, Virginia, for the Cook Out 400 this weekend after the Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead-Miami.

The Cook Out 400 is the season’s seventh NASCAR Cup Series race and will be held on Sunday (March 30) at the Martinsville Speedway. The 210.4-mile event will kick off at 3 pm ET and be broadcast on FS1 and MRN.

The Martinsville spring event will be contested over 400 laps at the 0.5-mile-short oval track. Sunday's event marks the 76th annual race hosted by Martinsville Speedway in the history of the NASCAR Cup Series.

The 38 drivers will take on the green flag this weekend at Martinsville, including two open cars. The #50 Team AmeriVet’s Burt Myers and #66 Garage 66’s Casey Mears are the only two open teams.

FOX Sports’ renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass on X (formerly Twitter) shared the list of drivers entering this week at Martinsville.

Expand Tweet

Hendrick Motorsport driver William Byron won last year’s Cook Out 400 and finished with a total time of two hours, 52 minutes, and 29 seconds. He will look to take back-to-back Martinsville Spring victories and the second of the season.

2025 NASCAR Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway full entry list

Here is the list of the 38 NASCAR Cup Series entries that will take part in the 2025 Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Noah Gragson #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Justin Haley #8 - Kyle Busch #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Ty Dillon #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #16 - A. J. Allmendinger #17 - Chris Buescher #19 - Chase Briscoe #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Josh Berry #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #34 - Todd Gilliland #35 - Riley Herbst (R) #38 - Zane Smith #41 - Cole Custer #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #43 - Erik Jones #45 - Tyler Reddick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #50 - Burt Myers #51 - Cody Ware #54 - Ty Gibbs #60 - Ryan Preece #66 - Casey Mears #71 - Michael McDowell #77 - Carson Hocevar #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R) #99 - Daniel Suárez

Watch the action-packed 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season weekend at Martinsville Speedway on FS1 from March 29 to March 30. Radio coverage will be available on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

