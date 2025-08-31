How to watch NASCAR race today? Start Time, TV Channel, Radio & Live Stream Details for Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington | 31-08-2025

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500 will be held at Darlington Raceway this weekend. The season’s playoff opener race will see drivers compete for 367 laps at the 1.366-mile-long track.Chase Briscoe is the incumbent winner of the event and will look to defend his Cook Out Southern 500 title on Sunday, August 31.What time does the NASCAR race start today?Start Time: 6 p.m. ETDate: Sunday, August 31How to watch the NASCAR race today? TV channel detailsThe Cook Out Southern 500 will stream on NBC Sports at 6 p.m. ET. Radio coverage will be available in the United States on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. NBC Sports has broadcasting rights for complete coverage of the Darlington Cup Series playoff event.UKFans in the UK can watch the race on Premier Sports at 11 pm GMT on Sunday.CanadaCanadian viewers can catch the action on TSN at 6 p.m. ET.IndiaIndian viewers must opt for a VPN service provider to watch the race at 3:30 a.m. IST on September 1 (Monday).New ZealandThe action will stream at 10 a.m. NZST on Sunday, August 31.AustraliaThe race will be available on FOX Sports Australia at 8 a.m. AEST.Sub-Saharan AfricaIn Africa, the NASCAR race can be enjoyed on SuperSport at 1 a.m. ET on Sunday.Cook Out Southern 500 Live streaming optionsThe Cook Out Southern 500 will be streamed live on NBC Sports for Android and iOS devices and on NBCSports.com.Fans can also get a free trial of YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&amp;T TV Now, FuboTV, DirecTV, or Sling TV to stream the 367-lap race of the season at Darlington Raceway.NASCAR Cook Out Southern 500 entry listHere's the complete entry list for the 27th race of the season:#1 - Ross Chastain#2 - Austin Cindric#3 - Austin Dillon#4 - Noah Gragson#5 - Kyle Larson#6 - Brad Keselowski#7 - Justin Haley#8 - Kyle Busch#9 - Chase Elliott#10 - Ty Dillon#11 - Denny Hamlin#12 - Ryan Blaney#16 - A. J. Allmendinger#17 - Chris Buescher#19 - Chase Briscoe#20 - Christopher Bell#21 - Josh Berry#22 - Joey Logano#23 - Bubba Wallace#24 - William Byron#34 - Todd Gilliland#35 - Riley Herbst (R)#38 - Zane Smith#41 - Cole Custer#42 - John Hunter Nemechek#43 - Erik Jones#44 – Derek Kraus (i)#45 - Tyler Reddick#47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.#48 - Alex Bowman#51 - Cody Ware#54 - Ty Gibbs#60 - Ryan Preece#66 - Josh Bilicki#71 - Michael McDowell#77 - Carson Hocevar#88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)#99 - Daniel Suárez