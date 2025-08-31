How to watch NASCAR race today? Start Time, TV Channel, Radio & Live Stream Details for Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington | 31-08-2025

  • NASCAR
By Yash Soni
Modified Aug 31, 2025 10:30 GMT
NASCAR: Cook Out Southern 500 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500 will be held at Darlington Raceway this weekend. The season’s playoff opener race will see drivers compete for 367 laps at the 1.366-mile-long track.

Chase Briscoe is the incumbent winner of the event and will look to defend his Cook Out Southern 500 title on Sunday, August 31.

What time does the NASCAR race start today?

Start Time: 6 p.m. ET

Date: Sunday, August 31

How to watch the NASCAR race today? TV channel details

The Cook Out Southern 500 will stream on NBC Sports at 6 p.m. ET. Radio coverage will be available in the United States on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. NBC Sports has broadcasting rights for complete coverage of the Darlington Cup Series playoff event.

UK

Fans in the UK can watch the race on Premier Sports at 11 pm GMT on Sunday.

Canada

Canadian viewers can catch the action on TSN at 6 p.m. ET.

India

Indian viewers must opt for a VPN service provider to watch the race at 3:30 a.m. IST on September 1 (Monday).

New Zealand

The action will stream at 10 a.m. NZST on Sunday, August 31.

Australia

The race will be available on FOX Sports Australia at 8 a.m. AEST.

Sub-Saharan Africa

In Africa, the NASCAR race can be enjoyed on SuperSport at 1 a.m. ET on Sunday.

Cook Out Southern 500 Live streaming options

The Cook Out Southern 500 will be streamed live on NBC Sports for Android and iOS devices and on NBCSports.com.

Fans can also get a free trial of YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, DirecTV, or Sling TV to stream the 367-lap race of the season at Darlington Raceway.

NASCAR Cook Out Southern 500 entry list

Here's the complete entry list for the 27th race of the season:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Noah Gragson
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Justin Haley
  8. #8 - Kyle Busch
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #10 - Ty Dillon
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
  14. #17 - Chris Buescher
  15. #19 - Chase Briscoe
  16. #20 - Christopher Bell
  17. #21 - Josh Berry
  18. #22 - Joey Logano
  19. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  20. #24 - William Byron
  21. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  22. #35 - Riley Herbst (R)
  23. #38 - Zane Smith
  24. #41 - Cole Custer
  25. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  26. #43 - Erik Jones
  27. #44 – Derek Kraus (i)
  28. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  29. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  30. #48 - Alex Bowman
  31. #51 - Cody Ware
  32. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  33. #60 - Ryan Preece
  34. #66 - Josh Bilicki
  35. #71 - Michael McDowell
  36. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  37. #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)
  38. #99 - Daniel Suárez
