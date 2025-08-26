NASCAR 2025 Cook Out Southern 500: Full entry list for Cup Series race at Darlington Raceway

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season heads to Darlington, South Carolina, for the Cook Out Southern 500 this weekend. This event comes after Ryan Blaney’s win at Daytona.The Cook Out Southern 500 is the season’s 27th NASCAR Cup Series race and first race of the playoffs. It will be held on Sunday, August 31, at the Darlington Raceway. The 501.322-mile Darlington event will kick off at 6 p.m. ET and be broadcast on USA Network and NBC Sports.The Darington playoff event will be contested over 367 laps at the 1.366-mile-long track. Sunday's event marks the 76th annual Cook Out Southern 500 hosted by Darlington Raceway in the history of the NASCAR Cup Series.Thirty-eight drivers, including two open cars, will take on the green flag this weekend at Darlington Raceway. #44 NY Racing Team’s Derek Kraus and #66 Garage 66’s Josh Bilicki are the only open cars for this week’s race.FOX Sports’ renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass on X shared the list of drivers who will be competing this week at the Darlington playoffs race.Joe Gibbs Racing driver Chase Briscoe won last year’s Cook Out Southern 500 and finished with a total time of three hours, 55 minutes, and 14 seconds.2025 NASCAR Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway full entry listHere is the list of the 38 NASCAR Cup Series entries that will take part in the 2025 Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway:#1 - Ross Chastain#2 - Austin Cindric#3 - Austin Dillon#4 - Noah Gragson#5 - Kyle Larson#6 - Brad Keselowski#7 - Justin Haley#8 - Kyle Busch#9 - Chase Elliott#10 - Ty Dillon#11 - Denny Hamlin#12 - Ryan Blaney#16 - A. J. Allmendinger#17 - Chris Buescher#19 - Chase Briscoe#20 - Christopher Bell#21 - Josh Berry#22 - Joey Logano#23 - Bubba Wallace#24 - William Byron#34 - Todd Gilliland#35 - Riley Herbst (R)#38 - Zane Smith#41 - Cole Custer#42 - John Hunter Nemechek#43 - Erik Jones#44 – Derek Kraus (i)#45 - Tyler Reddick#47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.#48 - Alex Bowman#51 - Cody Ware#54 - Ty Gibbs#60 - Ryan Preece#66 - Casey Mears#71 - Michael McDowell#77 - Carson Hocevar#88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)#99 - Daniel SuárezFans can watch the action-packed 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season weekend at Darlington Raceway on NBC Sports from August 30 to 31. Radio coverage will be available on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.