NASCAR 2025 Cook Out Southern 500: Full entry list for Cup Series race at Darlington Raceway

By Yash Soni
Published Aug 26, 2025 14:12 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500 - Source: Getty
NASCAR Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington (Source: Getty Images)

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season heads to Darlington, South Carolina, for the Cook Out Southern 500 this weekend. This event comes after Ryan Blaney’s win at Daytona.

The Cook Out Southern 500 is the season’s 27th NASCAR Cup Series race and first race of the playoffs. It will be held on Sunday, August 31, at the Darlington Raceway. The 501.322-mile Darlington event will kick off at 6 p.m. ET and be broadcast on USA Network and NBC Sports.

The Darington playoff event will be contested over 367 laps at the 1.366-mile-long track. Sunday's event marks the 76th annual Cook Out Southern 500 hosted by Darlington Raceway in the history of the NASCAR Cup Series.

Thirty-eight drivers, including two open cars, will take on the green flag this weekend at Darlington Raceway. #44 NY Racing Team’s Derek Kraus and #66 Garage 66’s Josh Bilicki are the only open cars for this week’s race.

FOX Sports’ renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass on X shared the list of drivers who will be competing this week at the Darlington playoffs race.

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Chase Briscoe won last year’s Cook Out Southern 500 and finished with a total time of three hours, 55 minutes, and 14 seconds.

2025 NASCAR Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway full entry list

Here is the list of the 38 NASCAR Cup Series entries that will take part in the 2025 Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Noah Gragson
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Justin Haley
  8. #8 - Kyle Busch
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #10 - Ty Dillon
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
  14. #17 - Chris Buescher
  15. #19 - Chase Briscoe
  16. #20 - Christopher Bell
  17. #21 - Josh Berry
  18. #22 - Joey Logano
  19. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  20. #24 - William Byron
  21. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  22. #35 - Riley Herbst (R)
  23. #38 - Zane Smith
  24. #41 - Cole Custer
  25. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  26. #43 - Erik Jones
  27. #44 – Derek Kraus (i)
  28. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  29. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  30. #48 - Alex Bowman
  31. #51 - Cody Ware
  32. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  33. #60 - Ryan Preece
  34. #66 - Casey Mears
  35. #71 - Michael McDowell
  36. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  37. #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)
  38. #99 - Daniel Suárez

Fans can watch the action-packed 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season weekend at Darlington Raceway on NBC Sports from August 30 to 31. Radio coverage will be available on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Edited by Yash Soni
