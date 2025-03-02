How to watch NASCAR race today? Start Time, TV Channel, Radio & Live Stream Details for EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at COTA | 02-03-2025

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix is at Circuit of the Americas (COTA) this weekend. The season’s third points-paying race and first road course race of the season will see 38 drivers compete for 95 laps at the 2.356-mile-long road course.
The active EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix winners competing this year are Chase Elliott, William Byron, Tyler Reddick, and Ross Chastain.
Byron is the defending champion and will have the opportunity to defend his EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix title on Sunday.
What time does the NASCAR race start today?
Start Time: 3:30 pm ET
Date: Sunday, March 2
How to watch the NASCAR race today? TV channel details
The 2025 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix will air on FOX, MAX PRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio at 3:30 pm ET in the United States. FOX Sports has broadcasting rights for complete coverage of the season’s COTA event.
UK
Fans in the UK can watch the race on Viaplay at 8:30 pm GMT on March 2 (Sunday).
Canada
Canadian viewers can catch the action on TSN at 3:30 p.m. ET.
India
Indian viewers need to opt for a VPN service provider to watch the race at 2 am IST on March 3 (Monday).
New Zealand
The action will stream at 11 pm NZST on Sunday, March 2.
Australia
The race will be available on FOX Sports Australia at 9 pm AEST.
Sub-Saharan Africa
In Africa, the NASCAR race can be enjoyed on SuperSport at 12 pm ET on Sunday.
EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix Live Streaming Options
Live streaming of the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix will be available on the FOX Sports app, which is available on both Android and iOS devices, as well as on FOXSports.com.
Fans can also get a free trial of YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, DirectTV, or Sling TV to stream the 232-mile road course race at COTA.
NASCAR EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix Entry List
Here's the complete entry list for the third race of the season:
- #1 - Ross Chastain
- #2 - Austin Cindric
- #3 - Austin Dillon
- #4 - Noah Gragson
- #5 - Kyle Larson
- #6 - Brad Keselowski
- #7 - Justin Haley
- #8 - Kyle Busch
- #9 - Chase Elliott
- #10 - Ty Dillon
- #11 - Denny Hamlin
- #12 - Ryan Blaney
- #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
- #17 - Chris Buescher
- #19 - Chase Briscoe
- #20 - Christopher Bell
- #21 - Josh Berry
- #22 - Joey Logano
- #23 - Bubba Wallace
- #24 - William Byron
- #34 - Todd Gilliland
- #35 - Riley Herbst (R)
- #38 - Zane Smith
- #41 - Cole Custer
- #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
- #43 - Erik Jones
- #45 - Tyler Reddick
- #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
- #48 - Alex Bowman
- #51 - Cody Ware
- #54 - Ty Gibbs
- #60 - Ryan Preece
- #71 - Michael McDowell
- #77 - Carson Hocevar
- #87 - Connor Zilisch (i)
- #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)
- #99 - Daniel Suárez