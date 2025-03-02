How to watch NASCAR race today? Start Time, TV Channel, Radio & Live Stream Details for EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at COTA | 02-03-2025

  • home icon
By Yash Soni
Modified Mar 02, 2025 04:30 GMT
AUTO: FEB 28 NASCAR Cup Series Echopark Texas Grand Prix - Source: Getty
NASCAR Cup Series Echopark Texas Grand Prix at COTA (Source: Getty Images)

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix is at Circuit of the Americas (COTA) this weekend. The season’s third points-paying race and first road course race of the season will see 38 drivers compete for 95 laps at the 2.356-mile-long road course.

The active EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix winners competing this year are Chase Elliott, William Byron, Tyler Reddick, and Ross Chastain.

Byron is the defending champion and will have the opportunity to defend his EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix title on Sunday.

What time does the NASCAR race start today?

Start Time: 3:30 pm ET

Date: Sunday, March 2

How to watch the NASCAR race today? TV channel details

The 2025 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix will air on FOX, MAX PRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio at 3:30 pm ET in the United States. FOX Sports has broadcasting rights for complete coverage of the season’s COTA event.

UK

Fans in the UK can watch the race on Viaplay at 8:30 pm GMT on March 2 (Sunday).

Canada

Canadian viewers can catch the action on TSN at 3:30 p.m. ET.

India

Indian viewers need to opt for a VPN service provider to watch the race at 2 am IST on March 3 (Monday).

New Zealand

The action will stream at 11 pm NZST on Sunday, March 2.

Australia

The race will be available on FOX Sports Australia at 9 pm AEST.

Sub-Saharan Africa

In Africa, the NASCAR race can be enjoyed on SuperSport at 12 pm ET on Sunday.

EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix Live Streaming Options

Live streaming of the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix will be available on the FOX Sports app, which is available on both Android and iOS devices, as well as on FOXSports.com.

Fans can also get a free trial of YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, DirectTV, or Sling TV to stream the 232-mile road course race at COTA.

NASCAR EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix Entry List

Here's the complete entry list for the third race of the season:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Noah Gragson
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Justin Haley
  8. #8 - Kyle Busch
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #10 - Ty Dillon
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
  14. #17 - Chris Buescher
  15. #19 - Chase Briscoe
  16. #20 - Christopher Bell
  17. #21 - Josh Berry
  18. #22 - Joey Logano
  19. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  20. #24 - William Byron
  21. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  22. #35 - Riley Herbst (R)
  23. #38 - Zane Smith
  24. #41 - Cole Custer
  25. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  26. #43 - Erik Jones
  27. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  28. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  29. #48 - Alex Bowman
  30. #51 - Cody Ware
  31. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  32. #60 - Ryan Preece
  33. #71 - Michael McDowell
  34. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  35. #87 - Connor Zilisch (i)
  36. #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)
  37. #99 - Daniel Suárez

Edited by Yash Soni
