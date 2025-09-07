How to watch NASCAR race today? Start Time, TV Channel, Radio & Live Stream Details for Enjoy Illinois 300 at Gateway | 07-09-2025

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 will be held at World Wide Technology Raceway this weekend. The season’s second playoff race will see drivers compete for 240 laps at the 1.25-mile-long track.Austin Cindric is the incumbent winner of the event and will look to defend his Enjoy Illinois 300 title on Sunday, September 7.What time does the NASCAR race start today?Start Time: 3 p.m. ETDate: Sunday, September 7How to watch the NASCAR race today? TV channel detailsThe Enjoy Illinois 300 will stream on NBC Sports at 3 p.m. ET. Radio coverage will be available in the United States on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. NBC Sports has broadcasting rights for complete coverage of the Gateway Cup Series playoff event.UKFans in the UK can watch the race on Premier Sports at 8 pm GMT on Sunday.CanadaCanadian viewers can catch the action on TSN at 3 p.m. ET.IndiaIndian viewers must opt for a VPN service provider to watch the race at 12:30 a.m. IST on September 8 (Monday).New ZealandThe action will stream at 7 a.m. NZST on Sunday, September 7.AustraliaThe race will be available on FOX Sports Australia at 5 a.m. AEST.Sub-Saharan AfricaIn Africa, the NASCAR race can be enjoyed on SuperSport at 10 p.m. ET on Sunday.Enjoy Illinois 300 Live streaming optionsThe Enjoy Illinois 300 will be streamed live on NBC Sports for Android and iOS devices and on NBCSports.com.Fans can also get a free trial of YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&amp;T TV Now, FuboTV, DirecTV, or Sling TV to stream the 240-lap race of the season at World Wide Technology Raceway.NASCAR Enjoy Illinois 300 entry listHere's the complete entry list for the 28th race of the season:#1 - Ross Chastain (P)#2 - Austin Cindric (P)#3 - Austin Dillon (P)#4 - Noah Gragson#5 - Kyle Larson (P)#6 - Brad Keselowski#7 - Justin Haley#8 - Kyle Busch#9 - Chase Elliott (P)#10 - Ty Dillon#11 - Denny Hamlin (P)#12 - Ryan Blaney (P)#16 - A. J. Allmendinger#17 - Chris Buescher#19 - Chase Briscoe (P)#20 - Christopher Bell (P)#21 - Josh Berry (P)#22 - Joey Logano (P)#23 - Bubba Wallace (P)#24 - William Byron (P)#34 - Todd Gilliland#35 - Riley Herbst (R)#38 - Zane Smith#41 - Cole Custer#42 - John Hunter Nemechek#43 - Erik Jones#45 - Tyler Reddick (P)#47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.#48 - Alex Bowman (P)#51 - Cody Ware#54 - Ty Gibbs#60 - Ryan Preece#71 - Michael McDowell#77 - Carson Hocevar#88 - Shane van Gisbergen (P) (R)#99 - Daniel Suárez