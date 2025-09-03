NASCAR 2025 Enjoy Illinois 300: Full entry list for Cup Series race at World Wide Technology Raceway

By Yash Soni
Modified Sep 03, 2025 15:31 GMT
NASCAR: Enjoy Illinois 300 presented by TicketSmarter - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season heads to Madison, Illinois, for the Enjoy Illinois 300 this weekend. This event comes after Chase Briscoe’s win at Darlington.

The Enjoy Illinois 300 will be the season’s 28th NASCAR Cup Series race and the second race of the playoffs. It will be held on Sunday, September 7, at the World Wide Technology Raceway. The 300-mile Gateway event will kick off at 3 p.m. ET and be broadcast on USA Network and NBC Sports.

The Gateway playoff event will be contested over 240 laps at the 1.25-mile-long track. This year's edition marks the fourth annual Enjoy Illinois 300 hosted by World Wide Technology Raceway in the history of the NASCAR Cup Series.

Thirty-six drivers will take the green flag this weekend at World Wide Technology Raceway. FOX Sports’ renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass on X shared the list of drivers who will be competing this week at the Gateway playoffs race.

Team Penske driver Austin Cindric won last year’s Enjoy Illinois 300 and finished with a total time of two hours, 48 minutes, and three seconds.

2025 NASCAR Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway full entry list

Here is the list of the 36 NASCAR Cup Series entries that will take part in the 2025 Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain (P)
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric (P)
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon (P)
  4. #4 - Noah Gragson
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson (P)
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Justin Haley
  8. #8 - Kyle Busch
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott (P)
  10. #10 - Ty Dillon
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin (P)
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney (P)
  13. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
  14. #17 - Chris Buescher
  15. #19 - Chase Briscoe (P)
  16. #20 - Christopher Bell (P)
  17. #21 - Josh Berry (P)
  18. #22 - Joey Logano (P)
  19. #23 - Bubba Wallace (P)
  20. #24 - William Byron (P)
  21. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  22. #35 - Riley Herbst (R)
  23. #38 - Zane Smith
  24. #41 - Cole Custer
  25. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  26. #43 - Erik Jones
  27. #45 - Tyler Reddick (P)
  28. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  29. #48 - Alex Bowman (P)
  30. #51 - Cody Ware
  31. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  32. #60 - Ryan Preece
  33. #71 - Michael McDowell
  34. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  35. #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (P) (R)
  36. #99 - Daniel Suárez

Fans can watch the action-packed 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season weekend at World Wide Technology Raceway on NBC Sports and USA Network from September 6 to 7. Radio coverage will be available on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

