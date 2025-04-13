How to watch NASCAR race today? Start Time, TV Channel, Radio & Live Stream Details for Food City 500 at Bristol | 13-04-2025

This weekend, the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Food City 500 is at Bristol Motor Speedway. The season’s ninth points-paying race will see 38 drivers compete for 500 laps at the 0.533-mile-short concrete oval track.

Ad

NASCAR veteran Denny Hamlin is the defending champion and will have the opportunity to defend his Food City 500 title on Sunday.

What time does the NASCAR race start today?

Start Time: 3 pm ET

Date: Sunday, April 13

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

How to watch the NASCAR race today? TV channel details

The 2025 Food City 500 will air on FS1, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio at 3 p.m. ET in the United States. FOX Sports has broadcasting rights for complete coverage of the season’s Bristol Spring event.

UK

Fans in the UK can watch the race on Viaplay at 7 p.m. GMT on April 13 (Sunday).

Ad

Canada

Canadian viewers can catch the action on TSN at 3 p.m. ET.

India

Indian viewers need to opt for a VPN service provider to watch the race at 12:30 a.m. IST on April 14 (Monday).

New Zealand

The action will stream at 8 a.m. NZST on Monday, April 14.

Australia

The race will be available on FOX Sports Australia at 6 a.m. AEST.

Sub-Saharan Africa

In Africa, the NASCAR race can be enjoyed on SuperSport at 9 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Food City 500 Live Streaming Options

Live streaming of the Food City 500 will be available on the FOX Sports app on both Android and iOS devices and on FOXSports.com.

Fans can also get a free trial of YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, DirectTV or Sling TV to stream the 266.5-mile Cup race at Bristol.

NASCAR Food City 500 Entry List

Here's the complete entry list for the ninth race of the season:

#01 – Corey LaJoie #1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Noah Gragson #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Justin Haley #8 - Kyle Busch #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Ty Dillon #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #16 - A. J. Allmendinger #17 - Chris Buescher #19 - Chase Briscoe #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Josh Berry #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #33 – Jesse Love (i) #34 - Todd Gilliland #35 - Riley Herbst (R) #38 - Zane Smith #41 - Cole Custer #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #43 - Erik Jones #45 - Tyler Reddick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #51 - Cody Ware #54 - Ty Gibbs #60 - Ryan Preece #66 – Josh Bilicki #71 - Michael McDowell #77 - Carson Hocevar #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R) #99 - Daniel Suárez

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Yash Soni Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR. Know More