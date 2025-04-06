  • home icon
  • NASCAR
  • Goodyear 400
  • How to watch NASCAR race today? Start Time, TV Channel, Radio & Live Stream Details for Goodyear 400 at Darlington | 06-04-2025

How to watch NASCAR race today? Start Time, TV Channel, Radio & Live Stream Details for Goodyear 400 at Darlington | 06-04-2025

By Yash Soni
Modified Apr 06, 2025 03:00 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400 - Source: Getty
NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400 - Source: Getty

This weekend, the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400 is at Darlington Raceway. The season’s eighth points-paying race will see 38 drivers compete for 293 laps at the 1.366-mile egg-shaped oval track.

Ad

The active Goodyear 400 winners competing this year are William Byron, Denny Hamlin, Brad Keselowski, and Joey Logano.

Keselowski is the defending champion and will have the opportunity to defend his Goodyear 400 title on Sunday.

What time does the NASCAR race start today?

Start Time: 3 pm ET

Date: Sunday, April 6

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

How to watch the NASCAR race today? TV channel details

The 2025 Goodyear 400 will air on FS1, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio at 3 pm ET in the United States. FOX Sports has broadcasting rights for complete coverage of the season’s Darlington Spring event.

UK

Fans in the UK can watch the race on Viaplay at 7 pm GMT on April 6 (Sunday).

Canada

Ad

Canadian viewers can catch the action on TSN at 3 p.m. ET.

India

Indian viewers need to opt for a VPN service provider to watch the race at 12:30 am IST on April 7 (Monday).

New Zealand

The action will stream at 8 am NZST on Monday, April 7.

Australia

The race will be available on FOX Sports Australia at 6 am AEST.

Sub-Saharan Africa

In Africa, the NASCAR race can be enjoyed on SuperSport at 9 pm ET on Sunday.

Ad
Ad

Goodyear 400 Live Streaming Options

Live streaming of the Goodyear 400 will be available on the FOX Sports app on both Android and iOS devices and on FOXSports.com.

Fans can also get a free trial of YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, DirectTV, or Sling TV to stream the 400-mile Cup race at Darlington.

NASCAR Goodyear 400 Entry List

Here's the complete entry list for the eighth race of the season:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Noah Gragson
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Justin Haley
  8. #8 - Kyle Busch
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #10 - Ty Dillon
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
  14. #17 - Chris Buescher
  15. #19 - Chase Briscoe
  16. #20 - Christopher Bell
  17. #21 - Josh Berry
  18. #22 - Joey Logano
  19. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  20. #24 - William Byron
  21. #33 - Austin Hill (i)
  22. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  23. #35 - Riley Herbst (R)
  24. #38 - Zane Smith
  25. #41 - Cole Custer
  26. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  27. #43 - Erik Jones
  28. #44 - J. J. Yeley
  29. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  30. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  31. #48 - Alex Bowman
  32. #51 - Cody Ware
  33. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  34. #60 - Ryan Preece
  35. #71 - Michael McDowell
  36. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  37. #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)
  38. #99 - Daniel Suárez
About the author
Yash Soni

Yash Soni

Twitter icon

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी