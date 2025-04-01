NASCAR 2025: Full entry list for Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season heads to Darlington, South Carolina, for the Goodyear 400 this weekend after the Cook Out 400 at Martinsville.

The Goodyear 400 is the season’s eighth NASCAR Cup Series race and will be held on Sunday (April 6) at the Darlington Raceway. The 400.2-mile event will kick off at 3 pm ET and be broadcast on FS1 and MRN.

The Darlington spring event will be contested over 293 laps at the 1.366-mile-long, egg-shaped oval track. Sunday's event marks the 125th annual race hosted by Darlington Raceway in the history of the NASCAR Cup Series.

The 38 drivers will take on the green flag this weekend at Darlington, including two open cars. The #33 Richard Childress Racing’s Austin Hill and #44 NY Racing Team’s JJ Yeley are the only two open teams.

FOX Sports’ renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass on X shared the list of drivers entering this week at Darlington.

RFK Racing driver Brad Keselowski won last year’s Goodyear 400 and finished with a total time of three hours, 12 minutes, and 30 seconds. He will look to take back-to-back Darlington Spring victories and the first of the season.

2025 NASCAR Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway full entry list

Here is the list of the 38 NASCAR Cup Series entries that will take part in the 2025 Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Noah Gragson #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Justin Haley #8 - Kyle Busch #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Ty Dillon #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #16 - A. J. Allmendinger #17 - Chris Buescher #19 - Chase Briscoe #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Josh Berry #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #33 - Austin Hill (i) #34 - Todd Gilliland #35 - Riley Herbst (R) #38 - Zane Smith #41 - Cole Custer #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #43 - Erik Jones #44 - J. J. Yeley #45 - Tyler Reddick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #51 - Cody Ware #54 - Ty Gibbs #60 - Ryan Preece #71 - Michael McDowell #77 - Carson Hocevar #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R) #99 - Daniel Suárez

Watch the action-packed 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season weekend at Darlington Raceway on FS1 from April 5 to 6. Radio coverage will be available on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

