NASCAR 2025: Full entry list for Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway

By Yash Soni
Modified Apr 01, 2025 14:18 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400 - Source: Getty
NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400 (Source: Getty Images)

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season heads to Darlington, South Carolina, for the Goodyear 400 this weekend after the Cook Out 400 at Martinsville.

The Goodyear 400 is the season’s eighth NASCAR Cup Series race and will be held on Sunday (April 6) at the Darlington Raceway. The 400.2-mile event will kick off at 3 pm ET and be broadcast on FS1 and MRN.

The Darlington spring event will be contested over 293 laps at the 1.366-mile-long, egg-shaped oval track. Sunday's event marks the 125th annual race hosted by Darlington Raceway in the history of the NASCAR Cup Series.

The 38 drivers will take on the green flag this weekend at Darlington, including two open cars. The #33 Richard Childress Racing’s Austin Hill and #44 NY Racing Team’s JJ Yeley are the only two open teams.

FOX Sports’ renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass on X shared the list of drivers entering this week at Darlington.

RFK Racing driver Brad Keselowski won last year’s Goodyear 400 and finished with a total time of three hours, 12 minutes, and 30 seconds. He will look to take back-to-back Darlington Spring victories and the first of the season.

2025 NASCAR Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway full entry list

Here is the list of the 38 NASCAR Cup Series entries that will take part in the 2025 Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Noah Gragson
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Justin Haley
  8. #8 - Kyle Busch
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #10 - Ty Dillon
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
  14. #17 - Chris Buescher
  15. #19 - Chase Briscoe
  16. #20 - Christopher Bell
  17. #21 - Josh Berry
  18. #22 - Joey Logano
  19. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  20. #24 - William Byron
  21. #33 - Austin Hill (i)
  22. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  23. #35 - Riley Herbst (R)
  24. #38 - Zane Smith
  25. #41 - Cole Custer
  26. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  27. #43 - Erik Jones
  28. #44 - J. J. Yeley
  29. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  30. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  31. #48 - Alex Bowman
  32. #51 - Cody Ware
  33. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  34. #60 - Ryan Preece
  35. #71 - Michael McDowell
  36. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  37. #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)
  38. #99 - Daniel Suárez

Watch the action-packed 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season weekend at Darlington Raceway on FS1 from April 5 to 6. Radio coverage will be available on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Edited by Yash Soni
