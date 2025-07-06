How to watch NASCAR race today? Start Time, TV Channel, Radio & Live Stream Details for Grant Park 165 at Chicago | 06-07-2025

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 165 will be held at the Chicago Street Course this weekend. The season’s 19th points-paying race will see 40 drivers compete for 75 laps at the 2.2-mile-long street course.

Alex Bowman is the defending winner of the event and will look to defend his Grant Park 165 title on Sunday, July 6.

What time does the NASCAR race start today?

Start Time: 2 p.m. ET

Date: Sunday, July 6

How to watch the NASCAR race today? TV channel details

Grant Park 165 will stream on TNT Sports at 2 p.m. ET. Radio coverage will be available on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio in the United States. TNT Sports has broadcasting rights for complete coverage of the Chicago Cup event.

UK

Fans in the UK can watch the race on Viaplay at 7 pm GMT on Sunday.

Canada

Canadian viewers can catch the action on TSN at 2 p.m. ET.

India

Indian viewers must opt for a VPN service provider to watch the race at 11:30 pm IST on July 6 (Sunday).

New Zealand

The action will stream at 6 a.m. NZST on Sunday, July 6.

Australia

The race will be available on FOX Sports Australia at 4 a.m. AEST.

Sub-Saharan Africa

In Africa, the NASCAR race can be enjoyed on SuperSport at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday.

Grant Park 165 Live Streaming Options

The Grant Park 165 will be streamed live on TNT Sports for Android and iOS devices, as well as on tntsports.com.

Fans can also get a free trial of YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, DirecTV, or Sling TV to stream the 75-lap race of the season at the Chicago Street Course.

NASCAR Grant Park 165 Entry List

Here's the complete entry list for the 19th race of the season:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Noah Gragson #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Justin Haley #8 - Kyle Busch #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Ty Dillon #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #13 - Will Brown #16 - A. J. Allmendinger #17 - Chris Buescher #19 - Chase Briscoe #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Josh Berry #22- Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #33 - Austin Hill (i) #34 - Todd Gilliland #35 - Riley Herbst (R) #38 - Zane Smith #41 - Cole Custer #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #43 - Erik Jones #45 - Tyler Reddick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #51 - Cody Ware #54 - Ty Gibbs #60 - Ryan Preece #66 - Josh Bilicki #67 - Corey Heim (i) #71 - Michael McDowell #77 - Carson Hocevar #78 - Katherine Legge #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R) #99 - Daniel Suárez

