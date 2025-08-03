How to watch NASCAR race today? Start Time, TV Channel, Radio & Live Stream Details for Iowa Corn 350 at Iowa | 03-08-2025

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Iowa Corn 350 will be held at the Iowa Speedway this weekend. The season’s 23rd points-paying race will see 37 drivers compete for 350 laps at the 0.875-mile short track.Ryan Blaney is the incumbent winner of the event and will look to defend his Iowa Corn 350 title on Sunday, August 3.What time does the NASCAR race start today?Start Time: 3:30 p.m. ETDate: Sunday, August 3How to watch the NASCAR race today? TV channel detailsThe Iowa Corn 350 will stream on USA Network at 3:30 p.m. ET. Radio coverage will be available in the United States on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. USA Network has broadcasting rights for complete coverage of the Iowa Cup event.UKFans in the UK can watch the race on Viaplay at 8:30 p.m. GMT on Sunday.CanadaCanadian viewers can catch the action on TSN at 3:30 p.m. ET.IndiaIndian viewers must opt for a VPN service provider to watch the race at 1 a.m. IST on August 4 (Monday).New ZealandThe action will stream at 8:30 a.m. NZST on Sunday, August 3.AustraliaThe race will be available on FOX Sports Australia at 5:30 a.m. AEST.Sub-Saharan AfricaIn Africa, the NASCAR race can be enjoyed on SuperSport at 10:30 a.m. ET on Sunday.Iowa Corn 350 Live Streaming OptionsThe Iowa Corn 350 will be streamed live on NBC Sports for Android and iOS devices and on NBCsports.com.Fans can also get a free trial of YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&amp;T TV Now, FuboTV, DirecTV, or Sling TV to stream the 350-lap race of the season at the Iowa Speedway.NASCAR Iowa Corn 350 starting orderHere's the complete starting grid for the 23rd race of the season:#19 - Chase Briscoe#24 - William Byron#5 - Kyle Larson#2 - Austin Cindric#6 - Brad Keselowski#12 - Ryan Blaney#77 - Carson Hocevar#9 - Chase Elliott#16 - A. J. Allmendinger#7 - Justin Haley#11 - Denny Hamlin#21 - Josh Berry#71 - Michael McDowell#22 - Joey Logano#23 - Bubba Wallace#48 - Alex Bowman#20 - Christopher Bell#3 - Austin Dillon#41 - Cole Custer#54 - Ty Gibbs#88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)#45 - Tyler Reddick#38 - Zane Smith#35 - Riley Herbst (R)#43 - Erik Jones#99 - Daniel Suárez#17 - Chris Buescher#1 - Ross Chastain#42 - John Hunter Nemechek#47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.#4 - Noah Gragson#10 - Ty Dillon#60 - Ryan Preece#34 - Todd Gilliland#51 - Cody Ware#66 - Joey Gase (i)#8 - Kyle Busch