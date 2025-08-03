How to watch NASCAR race today? Start Time, TV Channel, Radio & Live Stream Details for Iowa Corn 350 at Iowa | 03-08-2025

By Yash Soni
Modified Aug 03, 2025 08:11 GMT
Syndication: The Des Moines Register - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Iowa Corn 350 at Iowa (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Iowa Corn 350 will be held at the Iowa Speedway this weekend. The season’s 23rd points-paying race will see 37 drivers compete for 350 laps at the 0.875-mile short track.

Ryan Blaney is the incumbent winner of the event and will look to defend his Iowa Corn 350 title on Sunday, August 3.

What time does the NASCAR race start today?

Start Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Date: Sunday, August 3

How to watch the NASCAR race today? TV channel details

The Iowa Corn 350 will stream on USA Network at 3:30 p.m. ET. Radio coverage will be available in the United States on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. USA Network has broadcasting rights for complete coverage of the Iowa Cup event.

UK

Fans in the UK can watch the race on Viaplay at 8:30 p.m. GMT on Sunday.

Canada

Canadian viewers can catch the action on TSN at 3:30 p.m. ET.

India

Indian viewers must opt for a VPN service provider to watch the race at 1 a.m. IST on August 4 (Monday).

New Zealand

The action will stream at 8:30 a.m. NZST on Sunday, August 3.

Australia

The race will be available on FOX Sports Australia at 5:30 a.m. AEST.

Sub-Saharan Africa

In Africa, the NASCAR race can be enjoyed on SuperSport at 10:30 a.m. ET on Sunday.

Iowa Corn 350 Live Streaming Options

The Iowa Corn 350 will be streamed live on NBC Sports for Android and iOS devices and on NBCsports.com.

Fans can also get a free trial of YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, DirecTV, or Sling TV to stream the 350-lap race of the season at the Iowa Speedway.

NASCAR Iowa Corn 350 starting order

Here's the complete starting grid for the 23rd race of the season:

  1. #19 - Chase Briscoe
  2. #24 - William Byron
  3. #5 - Kyle Larson
  4. #2 - Austin Cindric
  5. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  6. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  7. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  8. #9 - Chase Elliott
  9. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
  10. #7 - Justin Haley
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #21 - Josh Berry
  13. #71 - Michael McDowell
  14. #22 - Joey Logano
  15. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  16. #48 - Alex Bowman
  17. #20 - Christopher Bell
  18. #3 - Austin Dillon
  19. #41 - Cole Custer
  20. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  21. #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)
  22. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  23. #38 - Zane Smith
  24. #35 - Riley Herbst (R)
  25. #43 - Erik Jones
  26. #99 - Daniel Suárez
  27. #17 - Chris Buescher
  28. #1 - Ross Chastain
  29. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  30. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  31. #4 - Noah Gragson
  32. #10 - Ty Dillon
  33. #60 - Ryan Preece
  34. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  35. #51 - Cody Ware
  36. #66 - Joey Gase (i)
  37. #8 - Kyle Busch
