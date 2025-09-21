How to watch NASCAR race today? Start Time, TV Channel, Radio & Live Stream Details for Mobil 1 301 at New Hampshire | 21-09-2025

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Mobil 1 301 will be held at New Hampshire Motor Speedway this weekend. The season’s fourth playoff race will see drivers compete for 301 laps at the 1.058-mile-long track.Christopher Bell is the incumbent winner of the event and will look to defend his Mobil 1 301 title on Sunday, September 21.What time does the NASCAR race start today?Start Time: 2 p.m. ETDate: Sunday, September 21How to watch the NASCAR race today? TV channel detailsThe Mobil 1 301 will stream on NBC Sports from 2 p.m. ET. Radio coverage will be available in the United States on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. NBC Sports has the broadcasting rights for complete coverage of the New Hampshire Cup Series playoff event.UKFans in the UK can watch the race on Premier Sports from 7 pm EST on Sunday.CanadaCanadian viewers can catch the action on TSN at 2 p.m. ET.IndiaIndian viewers must opt for a VPN service provider to watch the race at 11:30 p.m. IST on September 21 (Sunday).New ZealandThe action will stream at 6 a.m. NZST on Sunday, September 21.AustraliaThe race will be available on FOX Sports Australia at 4 a.m. AEST.Sub-Saharan AfricaIn Africa, the NASCAR race can be enjoyed on SuperSport at 9 p.m. ET on Sunday.Mobil 1 301 Live streaming optionsThe Mobil 1 301 will be streamed live on NBC Sports for Android and iOS devices and on NBCSports.com.Fans can also get a free trial of YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&amp;T TV Now, FuboTV, DirecTV, or Sling TV to stream the 301-lap race of the season at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.NASCAR Mobil 1 301 entry listHere's the complete entry list for the 30th race of the season:#1 - Ross Chastain (P)#2 - Austin Cindric (P)#3 - Austin Dillon#4 - Noah Gragson#5 - Kyle Larson (P)#6 - Brad Keselowski#7 - Justin Haley#8 - Kyle Busch#9 - Chase Elliott (P)#10 - Ty Dillon#11 - Denny Hamlin (P)#12 - Ryan Blaney (P)#16 - A. J. Allmendinger#17 - Chris Buescher#19 - Chase Briscoe (P)#20 - Christopher Bell (P)#21 - Josh Berry#22 - Joey Logano (P)#23 - Bubba Wallace (P)#24 - William Byron (P)#34 - Todd Gilliland#35 - Riley Herbst (R)#38 - Zane Smith#41 - Cole Custer#42 - John Hunter Nemechek#43 - Erik Jones#45 - Tyler Reddick (P)#47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.#48 - Alex Bowman#51 - Cody Ware#54 - Ty Gibbs#60 - Ryan Preece#71 - Michael McDowell#77 - Carson Hocevar#88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)#99 - Daniel Suárez