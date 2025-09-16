NASCAR 2025 Mobil 1 301: Full entry list for Cup Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season heads to Loudon, New Hampshire, for the Mobil 1 301 this weekend. This event comes after Christopher Bell’s win at Bristol.The Mobil 1 301 will be the season’s 30th NASCAR Cup Series race and the fourth race of the playoffs. It will be held on Sunday, September 21, at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway. The 318.458-mile New Hampshire event will kick off at 2 p.m. ET and be broadcast on USA Network and NBC Sports.The New Hampshire playoff event will be contested over 301 laps at the 1.058-mile-long track. This year's edition marks the 33rd annual Mobil 1 301 hosted by New Hampshire Motor Speedway in the history of the NASCAR Cup Series.A total of 36 drivers will take the green flag this weekend at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. FOX Sports’ renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass on X shared the list of drivers who will be competing this week at the New Hampshire playoffs race.Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell won last year’s Mobil 1 301 and finished with a total time of three hours, 48 minutes, and 14 seconds.2025 NASCAR Mobil 1 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway full entry listHere is the list of the 36 NASCAR Cup Series entries that will take part in the 2025 Mobil 1 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway:#1 - Ross Chastain (P)#2 - Austin Cindric (P)#3 - Austin Dillon#4 - Noah Gragson#5 - Kyle Larson (P)#6 - Brad Keselowski#7 - Justin Haley#8 - Kyle Busch#9 - Chase Elliott (P)#10 - Ty Dillon#11 - Denny Hamlin (P)#12 - Ryan Blaney (P)#16 - A. J. Allmendinger#17 - Chris Buescher#19 - Chase Briscoe (P)#20 - Christopher Bell (P)#21 - Josh Berry#22 - Joey Logano (P)#23 - Bubba Wallace (P)#24 - William Byron (P)#34 - Todd Gilliland#35 - Riley Herbst (R)#38 - Zane Smith#41 - Cole Custer#42 - John Hunter Nemechek#43 - Erik Jones#45 - Tyler Reddick (P)#47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.#48 - Alex Bowman#51 - Cody Ware#54 - Ty Gibbs#60 - Ryan Preece#71 - Michael McDowell#77 - Carson Hocevar#88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)#99 - Daniel SuárezFans can watch the action-packed 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season weekend at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on NBC Sports and USA Network from September 19 to 21. Radio coverage will be available on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.