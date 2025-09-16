NASCAR 2025 Mobil 1 301: Full entry list for Cup Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Sep 16, 2025 14:00 GMT
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Overton
NASCAR Cup Series Mobil 1 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway (Source: Getty Images)

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season heads to Loudon, New Hampshire, for the Mobil 1 301 this weekend. This event comes after Christopher Bell’s win at Bristol.

Ad

The Mobil 1 301 will be the season’s 30th NASCAR Cup Series race and the fourth race of the playoffs. It will be held on Sunday, September 21, at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway. The 318.458-mile New Hampshire event will kick off at 2 p.m. ET and be broadcast on USA Network and NBC Sports.

The New Hampshire playoff event will be contested over 301 laps at the 1.058-mile-long track. This year's edition marks the 33rd annual Mobil 1 301 hosted by New Hampshire Motor Speedway in the history of the NASCAR Cup Series.

Ad
Trending

A total of 36 drivers will take the green flag this weekend at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. FOX Sports’ renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass on X shared the list of drivers who will be competing this week at the New Hampshire playoffs race.

Ad

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell won last year’s Mobil 1 301 and finished with a total time of three hours, 48 minutes, and 14 seconds.

2025 NASCAR Mobil 1 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway full entry list

Here is the list of the 36 NASCAR Cup Series entries that will take part in the 2025 Mobil 1 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain (P)
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric (P)
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Noah Gragson
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson (P)
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Justin Haley
  8. #8 - Kyle Busch
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott (P)
  10. #10 - Ty Dillon
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin (P)
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney (P)
  13. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
  14. #17 - Chris Buescher
  15. #19 - Chase Briscoe (P)
  16. #20 - Christopher Bell (P)
  17. #21 - Josh Berry
  18. #22 - Joey Logano (P)
  19. #23 - Bubba Wallace (P)
  20. #24 - William Byron (P)
  21. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  22. #35 - Riley Herbst (R)
  23. #38 - Zane Smith
  24. #41 - Cole Custer
  25. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  26. #43 - Erik Jones
  27. #45 - Tyler Reddick (P)
  28. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  29. #48 - Alex Bowman
  30. #51 - Cody Ware
  31. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  32. #60 - Ryan Preece
  33. #71 - Michael McDowell
  34. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  35. #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)
  36. #99 - Daniel Suárez

Fans can watch the action-packed 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season weekend at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on NBC Sports and USA Network from September 19 to 21. Radio coverage will be available on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

About the author
Yash Soni

Yash Soni

Twitter icon

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Manage notifications