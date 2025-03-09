How to watch NASCAR race today? Start Time, TV Channel, Radio & Live Stream Details for Shriners Children’s 500 at Phoenix | 09-03-2025

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Shriners Children’s 500 is at Phoenix Raceway this weekend. The season’s fourth points-paying race will see 37 drivers compete for 312 laps at the one-mile low-banked tri-oval track.

The active Shriners Children’s 500 winners competing this year are Christopher Bell, William Byron, Chase Briscoe, Joey Logano, Kyle Busch, and Denny Hamlin.

Bell is the defending champion and will have the opportunity to defend his Shriners Children’s 500 title on Sunday.

What time does the NASCAR race start today?

Start Time: 3:30 pm ET

Date: Sunday, March 9

How to watch the NASCAR race today? TV channel details

The 2025 Shriners Children’s 500 will air on FS1, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio at 3:30 pm ET in the United States. FOX Sports has broadcasting rights for complete coverage of the season’s Phoenix Spring event.

UK

Fans in the UK can watch the race on Viaplay at 8:30 pm GMT on March 9 (Sunday).

Canada

Canadian viewers can catch the action on TSN at 3:30 p.m. ET.

India

Indian viewers need to opt for a VPN service provider to watch the race at 1 am IST on March 10 (Monday).

New Zealand

The action will stream at 11 pm NZST on Sunday, March 9.

Australia

The race will be available on FOX Sports Australia at 9 pm AEST.

Sub-Saharan Africa

In Africa, the NASCAR race can be enjoyed on SuperSport at 12 pm ET on Sunday.

Shriners Children’s 500 Live Streaming Options

Live streaming of the Shriners Children’s 500 will be available on the FOX Sports app on both Android and iOS devices, as well as on FOXSports.com.

Fans can also get a free trial of YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, DirectTV, or Sling TV to stream the 312-mile Cup race at Phoenix.

NASCAR Shriners Children’s 500 Entry List

Here's the complete entry list for the fourth race of the season:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Noah Gragson #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Justin Haley #8 - Kyle Busch #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Ty Dillon #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #16 - A. J. Allmendinger #17 - Chris Buescher #19 - Chase Briscoe #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Josh Berry #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #34 - Todd Gilliland #35 - Riley Herbst (R) #38 - Zane Smith #41 - Cole Custer #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #43 - Erik Jones #45 - Tyler Reddick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #51 - Cody Ware #54 - Ty Gibbs #60 - Ryan Preece #71 - Michael McDowell #77 - Carson Hocevar #78 - Katherine Legge (R) #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R) #99 - Daniel Suárez

