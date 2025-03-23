How to watch NASCAR race today? Start Time, TV Channel, Radio & Live Stream Details for Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead-Miami | 23-03-2025

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Straight Talk Wireless 400 is at Homestead-Miami Speedway this weekend. The season’s sixth points-paying race will see 37 drivers compete for 267 laps at the 1.5-mile-long oval track.

The active Straight Talk Wireless 400 winners competing this year are Kyle Larson, William Byron, Denny Hamlin, Joey Logano, Tyler Reddick, Christopher Bell, and Kyle Busch.

Reddick is the defending champion and will have the opportunity to defend his Straight Talk Wireless 400 title on Sunday.

What time does the NASCAR race start today?

Start Time: 3 pm ET

Date: Sunday, March 23

How to watch the NASCAR race today? TV channel details

The 2025 Straight Talk Wireless 400 will air on FS1, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio at 3 pm ET in the United States. FOX Sports has broadcasting rights for complete coverage of the season’s Homestead-Miami event.

UK

Fans in the UK can watch the race on Viaplay at 7 pm GMT on March 23 (Sunday).

Canada

Canadian viewers can catch the action on TSN at 3 p.m. ET.

India

Indian viewers need to opt for a VPN service provider to watch the race at 12:30 am IST on March 24 (Monday).

New Zealand

The action will stream at 8 am NZST on Monday, March 24.

Australia

The race will be available on FOX Sports Australia at 6 am AEST.

Sub-Saharan Africa

In Africa, the NASCAR race can be enjoyed on SuperSport at 9 pm ET on Sunday.

Straight Talk Wireless 400 Live Streaming Options

Live streaming of the Straight Talk Wireless 400 will be available on the FOX Sports app on both Android and iOS devices, as well as on FOXSports.com.

Fans can also get a free trial of YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, DirectTV, or Sling TV to stream the 400-mile Cup race at Homestead-Miami.

NASCAR Straight Talk Wireless 400 Entry List

Here's the complete entry list for the sixth race of the season:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Noah Gragson #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Justin Haley #8 - Kyle Busch #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Ty Dillon #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #16 - A. J. Allmendinger #17 - Chris Buescher #19 - Chase Briscoe #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Josh Berry #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #34 - Todd Gilliland #35 - Riley Herbst (R) #38 - Zane Smith #41 - Cole Custer #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #43 - Erik Jones #44 – JJ Yeley #45 - Tyler Reddick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #51 - Cody Ware #54 - Ty Gibbs #60 - Ryan Preece #71 - Michael McDowell #77 - Carson Hocevar #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R) #99 - Daniel Suárez

