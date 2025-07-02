"I wasn't able to fix that situation": Kyle Busch and his wife open up on navigating the toughest chapter of their marriage

Kyle Busch recently made an appearance on his wife Samantha Busch's Certified Oversharer podcast, wherein the couple talked about navigating the toughest chapter of their marriage.

The Richard Childress Racing ace tied the knot with Samantha in December 2010, and the couple shares two kids: son Brexton and daughter Lennix. Samantha Busch has been vocal about her struggle with IVF, infertility, and miscarriage, and the couple's podcast conversation revolved around their struggle with the same.

Reflecting on the period when Samantha suffered a miscarriage in 2018, following Brexton's birth in 2015, Kyle mentioned that he had blocked out some of the actions and reactions from that time.

"So my biggest frustration was just, as a male, we're always guys, if there's a problem, we're going to fix it right, we want to be the fixers. And so like I was trying to fix, and like there was like it was like knocking on a door that there was nobody behind. And so it was frustrating to me." (2:48 onwards)

Kyle Busch continued:

"So I guess eventually I wasn't able to fix that situation, so I stopped knocking on that door. And so maybe that was some of the like disconnect and the varying ways in which we had in our time and our partnership and in our marriage and things like that."

The couple also revealed that they undertook couple therapy at the time because they were constantly fighting and talking about their problems. They credited their therapist, George, for helping them navigate their issues and for saving their marriage.

Kyle Busch cites wife Samantha's controversial take on NASCAR's Driver Ambassador Program

In a recent conversation with Frontstretch, Kyle Busch delivered his honest take on NASCAR's Driver Ambassador Program. For the unversed, the DAP rewards drivers with points for partaking in promotional activities apart from the race weekends.

The RCR driver lauded the program for rewarding racers for the work they put in, calling it "beneficial," and revealed that he couldn't find any faults with the same.

Admitting that it doesn't seem easy to beat the drivers who have outdone him in the Driver Ambassador Program, Kyle put forth his wife Samantha's controversial take on the DAP and the drivers ahead of him.

"I thought I was busy and my wife was especially concerned that how busy I was and she was like "where are you?" and i was like "i'm not even close." And so she was like "damn those guys must have no life,"" Kyle said citing Samantha (6:32 onwards)

Kyle Busch also addressed a question regarding the voluntariness of his media appearances in furtherance of DAP, stating that his were on a 70-30 split. This indicated that 70% of his media appearances are facilitated by NASCAR, while 30% are voluntary.

With nine races remaining for the season, Kyle Busch is 63 points short of the cut for the playoffs. The RCR driver last won a Cup Series race in 2023 and missed the playoffs in the 2024 season.

