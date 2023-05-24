“I don’t even know what to say”: Bubba Wallace reacts to his Netflix docu-series winning the Emmy award

Days after finishing second in the NASCAR All-Star Race, 23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace has accomplished a major achievement off the track. The two-time Cup Series race winner now boasts a Sports Emmy Award after the Netflix docu-series 'Race: Bubba Wallace' received the honor recently.

The six-part docuseries released on Netflix in February 2022, won the Sports Emmy Award for Outstanding Documentary Series (serialized).

Wallace was at a loss for words when he reacted to the news. He released a video statement on Twitter endlessly thanking the fans for the achievement. The #23 driver expressed his gratitude by saying:

"Wow... I don't know what to say. An Emmy winner! for our Netflix doc RACE. I don't even know what to say, where to begin. Thank you to all the fans that tuned in and watched and all the people that are new fans just because of this Netflix series, thank you for making this happen. It's all because of you."

Race: Bubba Wallace is produced by 300 Studios, Broadwalk Productions, and NASCAR Productions. The docuseries follows Wallace's journey as the only Black driver in the stock car racing's highest category. It covers the time when he used his voice to ban the Confederate flag and kick out racism from the sport.

Bubba Wallace won the Sports Emmy Award over major documentaries. This includes Formula 1: Drive to Survive [Netflix], Coach Prime [Amazon Prime Video], Hard Knocks [HBO / HBO Max], and Last Chance U [Netflix].

Speaking about the win, Wallace added:

"All the people that were involved in making this idea to life, thank you... I was inspired by the F1 docu-series Drive to Survive. And we went up against them and we beat it. I'm speechless, an Emmy winner I never would have dreamt it."

The 29-year-old then thanked his wife for the support and everyone involved in the production of the series for converting his ideas into reality.

Bubba Wallace escapes fine from NASCAR after flipping the bird live on TV

Bubba Wallace endured a hectic weekend at the North Wilkesboro Speedway, as his second-place finish was overshadowed by the post-race controversies.

In the post-race interview with Fox Sports' Jamie Little, Wallace inconspicuously raised his left middle finger when he was being asked a question. He then slyly adjusted his collar with the same finger.

The incident was noticed by the TV audience and quickly became viral on social media. NASCAR had noted Bubba Wallace flipping the bird live on TV but decided not to fine the driver. This is because he is said to have directed the gesture towards a friend without any malicious intent.

NASCAR is also investigating the post-race radio incident where someone tapped into the #23 driver's radio and made derogatory comments.

