“I feel I'm doing my part as a dad”: When Denny Hamlin reflected on raising his daughters alongside his NASCAR commitments

Three-time Daytona 500 champion Denny Hamlin once shed light on the challenges of balancing multiple responsibilities as a full-time NASCAR driver, team owner, and father. He had always maintained a balance in his life between family and racing. Four years ago, he spoke about raising his daughters while managing racing duties alongside.

Ad

Denny Hamlin and his fiancée Jordan Fish have two daughters named Taylor (11) and Molly (7). Despite NASCAR’s demanding schedule, Hamlin makes a conscious effort to be present in his daughters’ lives.

Ad

Trending

In an interview with Sports Illustrated in 2021, the NASCAR veteran expressed that he feels a strong sense of responsibility and pride in being a father. He also admitted the overwhelming nature of the personal and racing duties, admitting that he never imagined managing so much at once.

On balancing his NASCAR career with fatherhood, here’s what Hamlin said:

“You try to do the best you can. It is a lot. I never would have dreamed of being able to do it, but I had no choice. I put myself in these positions, and I was the one that decided that I wanted to own a race team as well.”

Ad

“It's been a lot, but what’s been great about it is that I’ve had good results in all areas. Certainly my driving career, we’re off to a very hot start with our 11 FedEx team. And the 23 team is continuing to get better, and I feel like I’m doing my part as a dad,” he added.

Ad

Denny Hamlin has competed only for one team, Joe Gibbs Racing, in the NASCAR Cup Series since his debut. With JGR, he has managed to score 54 victories, including wins in Crown Jewel events.

Denny Hamlin started 23XI Racing alongside NBA legend

Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan talk on the grid after the NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500 - Source: Getty

In the 2021 season, the 44-year-old Tampa, Florida, native and NBA legend Michael Jordan started 23XI Racing, which currently fields three entries in the NASCAR Cup Series for Bubba Wallace, Tyler Reddick, and Riley Herbst.

Ad

Ad

23XI Racing made its first Cup start in the 2021 Daytona 500 with Bubba Wallace behind the wheel of the #23 Toyota. The following year, the organization expanded to a two-car team, with Kurt Busch driving the #45 Toyota, but now it is being driven by Reddick as Busch stepped out from the sport in 2023.

Denny Hamlin has been working hard for his family and Cup team, alongside his full-time racing commitments with JGR.

Fans can watch the 44-year-old driver in action at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday, March 23.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback