How many children do Denny Hamlin and Jordan Fish have? 5 adorable "Ham Fam" moments revisited

One of the most popular NASCAR couples, Joe Gibbs Racing's ace driver Denny Hamlin and his fiance Jordan Fish recently announced their pregnancy via an Instagram post on December 27, 2024. The couple are parents to two daughters, Taylor James Hamlin and Molly Gold Hamlin, with a third child on the way.

Hamlin and Fish first met in 2007 during a Charlotte Bobcats game where the latter was performing as one of the Lady Cats. Hamlin fell for her after he saw her from the courtside at the game.

After years of togetherness, the duo welcomed their first daughter Taylor in 2013 and their second daughter Molly in 2017. On January 2, 2024, Denny Hamlin and Jordan Fish announced their engagement via Instagram. Jordan Fish refers to her family with Hamlin as the "Ham Fam" and the couple often shares adorable glimpses of their bond. Some of those moments are listed below:

1) Pregnancy announcement:

Denny Hamlin and his fiancee wished their followers a Merry Christmas with the most heart-warming announcement. With a caption hinting at Jordan Fish's pregnancy stating "The more, the Merrier. Merry Christmas", the couple's pregnancy announcement featured their daughters holding a sonography strip.

2) Portraying Hamilton for Halloween:

The "Ham Fam" celebrated Halloween 2024 dressed up as characters of the famous musical Hamilton. While Denny and Jordan sported outfits matching the era of the American Revolution and the early United States, their daughters dolled up in gowns as well. Jordan Fish also posted an Instagram highlight sharing behind-the-scenes snippets of the family's Halloween celebration.

3) Glimpses of their vacation to Italy:

Hamlin and Fish's family trip to Italy (Image via Instagram/ @xojordanfish)

In August 2024, Jordan Fish posted an update on Instagram revealing the "Ham Fam" had spent a week in Italy. The carousel post showcased photos of the 23XI Racing co-owner spending time with friends and family at multiple locations in Italy. The Instagram post also featured Hamlin's daughters performing fun activities along with pictures of Italian delicacies.

4) The Proposal:

Picture from the day Hamlin proposed to Jordan Fish (Image via Instagram/ @xojordanfish)

After more than a decade of being together, Denny Hamlin proposed to Jordan Fish in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Sharing the update on Instagram, Jordan Fish captioned the post:

"Rings: DH 0, Jordan 1"

The Instagram announcement of Hamlin and Fish's engagement featured a carousel of heart-warming pictures. It indicated that their daughters were present for the special moment as well.

5) Supporting Hamlin as a family:

Denny Hamlin's fiancee and daughters have often been spotted cheering for the JGR driver during race season. Sharing an update featuring a beautiful family photo at the race track, Jordan Fish captioned the picture:

"More Saturday night races please"

Additionally, in a post highlighting his win at the 2024 Food City 500, Hamlin shared multiple pictures. One of the photos featured the 44-year-old racer holding his younger daughter Molly in his arms and looking at her with an awe-struck gaze.

In other news, King's Hawaiian will be filling in for FedEx as Denny Hamlin's sponsor in four NASCAR Cup Series races in the 2025 season. Hamlin began competing in Gibbs in 2005 and was sponsored by FedEx. FedEx ended its participation with NASCAR after the 2024 season.

