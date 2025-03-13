"I'm proud to see him get back": When Bill Elliott recognized Rick Hendrick’s renewed success in NASCAR

In 2018, Bill Elliot expressed his admiration for Rick Hendrick's NASCAR team, which started finding its feet after a tough period. Bill's son Chase Elliott was behind the wheel at Hendrick Motorsports, which clinched its 250th Cup Series win in Watkins Glen.

Ad

Hendrick Motorsports fell behind Joe Gibbs Racing and Team Penske in 2017 after a successful 2016 NASCAR Cup Series season during which Jimmie Johnson won his seventh championship. By 2018, Johnson was no longer at his peak, and Hendrick Motorsports had two young drivers, Alex Bowman and William Byron. The team heavily depended on Chase Elliott, who was yet to win in the Cup Series.

Chase Elliott's maiden Cup win came at the Go Bowling at The Glen after eight runner-up finishes. The race saw his father guide him to victory on the radio in the final laps. After the win, Bill Elliott expressed pride in his son and praised Rick Hendrick’s contributions, saying:

Ad

Trending

“I’m proud of him (Chase), proud of the team. They’ve worked really hard the last two-and-a-half years to put this together. (Hendrick Motorsports owner) Mr. (Rick) Hendrick has done a lot for this organization and done a lot for racing, and I’m proud to see him get back.”

The Elliott family's connection with Hendrick Motorsports runs deep. Chase Elliott's decision to switch to his father's famous No. 9 in 2018 was a tribute to his legacy. Bill Elliott rode in the iconic #9 during his illustrious career in the 80s, with the bond coming to a full circle at Watkins Glen International in 2018.

Ad

Bill Elliott and Chase Elliott after the GoBowling at The Glen victory- Source: Getty

Chase Eliott broke the 37-race winless streak for the Hendrick-owned team, its longest drought since 1993. He became the ninth different winner for Hendrick Motorsports, a then-record for the team. Team owner Rick Hendrick reflected on the significance of the win and remarked:

Ad

"What a great win. It feels so good to get a win for Chevrolet and for our sponsors. Really happy for SunEnergy1, NAPA, Hooters and everybody on Chase’s car – 250 is a lot of races. I guess it means I’m an old man"

The sentiment showed the win was more than a number for the owner but symbolized the team's resilience.

Ad

Chase Elliott 'glad to have' his father Bill Elliott 'encourage' him to win

Chase Elliott with the Hendrick Motorsport team after winning GoBowling at The Glen - Source: Getty

Chase Elliott had the legendary voice of his father, Bill Elliot, to guide him when he was being pursued by second-place Martin Truex Jr. on the final laps. The former champion, an extra spotter for the No. 9 team, guided and encouraged his son to his first victory in the Cup Series.

Ad

"I tried not to get any emotion at all there the last 20 laps or so. Just try to watch cars and see what people were doing,” Bill Elliott later recalled.

Bill Elliott was in a similar situation of multiple second-place finishes before clinching his first win. Chase leaned on Bill’s experience as the father tried to keep him calm on the radio. Truex Jr. ran out of fuel as Chase took the checkered flag.

Ad

"Just glad to have him here. He was pretty encouraging those last couple (of) laps, which was certainly helpful. And I was able to get it done." Chase said after the race.

Chase Elliott also ran out of fuel after the race during his victory lap and was pushed by his Hendrick Motorsports teammate, Jimmie Johnson, to the front stretch as the crowd roared.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback