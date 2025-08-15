"I'm so here for this": Denny Hamlin's fiancée endorses phone-free schools following updates on daughters' academics

Denny Hamlin's fiancée, Jordan Fish, recently posted updates on Instagram about her daughters, Taylor and Molly. The two are back in school after summer break.

While the Joe Gibbs Racing driver and Fish recently welcomed their son, Jameson Drew Hamlin, she shared a glimpse of their eldest daughter, Taylor's, first day of seventh grade, and middle child Molly's "Meet the Teacher" day.

Jordan Fish also posted an adorable picture of Jameson in his carrier, writing "Already loved by so many," hinting that the newborn came to see off his sisters as they commenced academia.

Denny Hamlin and Jordan Fish's daughters (Image via Instagram/ @xojordanfish)

However, shortly after sharing updates on her daughters' academic lives, Jordan Fish reposted a video shared by social psychologist Jonathan Haidt, showcasing a teacher talking about phone-free schools.

Endorsing the same, Fish wrote:

"I'm so here for this!"

Jordan Fish's IG story (Image via Instagram/ @xojordanfish)

The video on Jordan's IG story is that of a social studies teacher in Alabama, Jonathan Buchwalder, who reflected on the positive aspect of the #FOCUSAct (Freeing Our Classrooms of Unnecessary Screens for Safety).

Denny Hamlin and Jordan Fish's relationship dates back to 2007, when the two crossed paths at a Charlotte Bobcats game. The NASCAR ace was sitting courtside, and Fish was performing as one of the Lady Cats. The couple got engaged in 2024 and shares three children.

Denny Hamlin highlights NASCAR's "fundamental car problem," criticizing Next Gen rides

Denny Hamlin voiced his opinion on Next Gen cars during a recent episode of the Actions Detrimental podcast.

Discussing Shane van Gisbergen's victory at Watkins Glen, Hamlin emphasized the Next Gen car's "fundamental problem," adding that NASCAR fans have begun disliking the ride just as much as racers. Comparing it to another least favorite, the Car of Tomorrow (COOT), Denny Hamlin said that the COOT "was certainly a step back in that performance of raceability."

The No. 11 driver further likened the Gen 4 car used from 1992 to 2007 to those used in NASCAR's Xfinity Series, stating (5:45 onwards):

"I was watching the Xfinity race, and it was like gosh dang, you saw these leaders all in a clump, and nobody could get away because all it took was the second-place guy to get close to the leader, and it would get them all out of shape, and then they couldn’t go anywhere."

Emphasizing how he believes NASCAR has "steadily progressed" backwards with the Next Gen car by taking away more horsepower, Denny Hamlin added (6:09 onwards):

"These are decisions that get made from beyond our offices — these are 10th-floor decisions, and let’s just say us drivers are on the third floor. I hate to say it, but no business is immune to bad decisions, and I think the NASCAR business has made some horrible decisions over a given amount of time."

For the unversed, the Next Gen cars produce 670 horsepower on most racetracks, with Talladega and Daytona as exceptions, where they generate 510 horsepower. This has caused drivers and NASCAR insiders to have mixed opinions about the ride, given that it isn't ideal for quick overtakes.

